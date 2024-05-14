Excitement as Nakivubo Stadium is Set for Grand Reopening on June 1st

After years of reconstruction, Nakivubo Stadium, also known as Hamz Stadium, is set to be officially opened to the public on June 1st, 2024.

The grand opening of the multi-purpose facility will feature a day filled with exciting sporting activities, including two football test matches and two boxing games.

In the football matches, URA will take on Kitara at 4:00pm, followed by a highly anticipated clash between Express FC and SC Villa at 7:00pm under the stadium’s floodlights. Both clashes will be friendlies, as the Uganda Premier League season will have ended by then.

The boxing segment of the opening festivities, which will take place at the stadium’s Boxing Arena, will see Isaac Zebra Ssenyange face off against Kitaka Ibrahim, while the famous Golola Moses will take on Umaru Semata.

Nakivubo Stadium was closed down in 2017 to pave the way for its renovation, and has undergone a remarkable transformation. The stadium now boasts an all-seater design, an artificial playing surface, netball courts, a basketball court, a boxing arena, a gym, and VIP executive boxes, among other impressive features.

Nakivubo was officially officially commissioned by President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday, 25th April. This multipurpose stadium was rehabilitated by Ugandan businessman Hamis Kiggundu.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Thursday 25th April, 2024 commissioned the Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium.

The multi-purpose stadium was developed by businessman Hamis Kiggundu famously known as Ham.

During the commissioning, President Museveni congratulated and thanked Mr. Ham Kiggundu for the good work of giving Nakivubo Stadium a state-of-the-art face-lift.

The President said Mr. Kiggundu has been able to make things happen and develop his country because he believes in the philosophy of “yes we can”.

President Museveni also noted that the government needs investors such as Mr. Kiggundu to help it develop some assets that steer development of the country.

