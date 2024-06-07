Excitement as Vivo Energy customers swim in “Kigwera ku Shell” back to school promo freebies

Joanita Menya, Chief Commercial Officer at Vivo Energy Uganda (R) handing over a dummy cheque to some of the winners

Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in Uganda, has today, Friday, June 7 rewarded twenty lucky customers with school fees for their children as part of the ‘Kigwera Ku Shell’ back-to-school promotion for the second school term of the year.

The promotion, aimed at supporting our customers during the back-to-school season, provided an opportunity for participants to win up to one million Uganda shillings in school fees, along with other exciting prizes.

The ‘Kigwera Ku Shell’ promotion aimed at easing the financial burden on parents during the back-to-school season. Customers who purchased fuel at Shell service stations, shopped at Shell Select stores, serviced their vehicles, or bought Shell Gas had the chance to win. Every qualifying purchase earned them Shell Club points and entry into a draw to win.

“We are thrilled to see the positive impact of the ‘Kigwera Ku Shell’promotion,” said Joan Nabukalu,Brand Manager of Non-Fuel Retail at Vivo Energy Uganda.

“Education is a cornerstone of development, and we are proud to have supported our customers and their families by contributing to their children’s school fees for term two. This aligns with our commitment to empowering communities and making a positive difference.”

Joanita Menya, Chief Commercial Officer at Vivo Energy Uganda, reflected on the profound impact of the ‘Kigwera ku Shell’ promotion on their customers during this back-to-school period, saying “The back-to-school season is usually stressful for most parents and guardians, and we are happy that we could bring a smile to some of our customers with this promotion. This initiative was designed to give back to our loyal customers and support them in a meaningful way.”

“Congratulations to the winners of this campaign. It gives us great joy when we give back to our customers. Thank you for trusting us as your preferred partner for fuel and non-fuel purchases,” she added.

The promotion offered multiple ways to participate, making it accessible to a wide range of customers. To qualify, customers would have to buy fuel worth 50,000 Uganda shillings for cars and 5,000 Uganda shillings for boda bodas (motorcycles).

Other ways to participate included spending 10,000 Uganda shillings at participating Shell Select shops, servicing a car for 50,000 Uganda shillings, servicing a boda boda for 10,000 Uganda shillings and buying or refilling Shell Gas.

Each qualifying purchase gave customers a scratch card with a unique code. By texting the code and their vehicle number plate to 6688, they entered the draw and earned Shell Club points as well.

