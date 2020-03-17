EXCLUSIVE: Gen. Tumukunde secretly discharged

Spread the love

















By Grace Turyatunga

Kampala – Lt. Gen Henry Tumukunde has been discharged from Nakasero Hospital and then whisked away by soldiers to an unknown destination.

He was discharged Monday evening, March 14, 2020, after being admitted with a swollen leg after long hours of standing during a search at one of his premises in Kololo.

Tumukunde, a presidential aspirant is charged with treason, among other charges yet to be read out to him.

The former Security minister and retired army general was arrested with about 13 others at his office in Kololo, Kampala on Thursday night over treason charges.

Last Friday, a day after the arrest, police confirmed that they were investigating Gen Tumukunde on charges of treason.

According to our sources, Gen Tumukunde started complaining of being unwell after police carried out a search at his home in Kololo at around 10:30 pm on Saturday, March 14, and informed him that his two sons would face treason charges as well.

“Gen Tumukunde told police that he was not feeling well, but they insisted on taking him to the Special Investigations,” a source added

Highly placed sources reveal that for the last 48 hours, Police officers and other plain-clothed security operatives had been guarding and manning hospital entrance though his wife and friend were allowed to visit him.

Senior police officers including the director of Criminal Investigations, Ms Grace Akullo, the Director of Police Health Services, Dr Moses Byaruhanga, and the director of forensic services, Ms Andrew Mubiru, were at the hospital.

His close family members are demanding that Gen Tumukunde be produced in court or they will seek court redress to either release him or be arraigned .

Mr Fred Enanga, the police Spokeperson, said police were moving fast in their investigations against Lt Gen Tumukunde. He said their hope was to take the case file to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Previously, Gen Tumukunde was taken to a military court and charged with prejudicial conduct after he appeared on a local radio station and opposed the move to amend the Constitution .