EXCLUSIVE! Horrifying pictures reveal ‘grim interior of a house’ where diplomat Rugari abandoned his kids & wife

HORRIFYING pictures exclusively obtained by Red pepper have revealed the grim interior of a house where two- year-old Nganwa Rugari, a son to businessman cum diplomat Christopher Akansasibwa Rugari alias Chris Rugari allegedly died from under unclear circumstances.

The kid’s mother, Joline Kanoheri is accused of ‘foul play’. She however insists this was an accident (fell through the window) which is now being “milked by her estranged husband to settle scores with her”, according to relatives interviewed by investigators.

Shocking pictures now obtained by this publication and something that has captured the interest of investigators show a grim house interior—no security cameras, no enough lighting, broken ceiling, peeled walls, stair cases without rails, broken doors, windows without burglar proofs and strong locks.

One photo of a bedroom where Rugari’s wife Kanoheri was sleeping with her two young children shows a peeled wall with a makeshift curtain.

This bedroom is located on the ground floor of the house because the conditions in other rooms are worse and there is no money for repairs because the bread-winner (Rugari) decided to abandon them there.

The extent of the property’s dire conditions can be seen in more than 100 photos taken by police.

ABANDONED FOR A YEAR

Investigators have so far established that Nganwa-deceased and Ashley-the 5th and lastborn were subjected to these conditions by Rugari after completely falling out with their mother.

Investigations further reveal that around 2024, Rugari reportedly abandoned Kanoheri while she was pregnant with his fifth child (Ashley) in Turkey.

He reportedly came back to Uganda and rented an apartment in Entebbe where he stayed with another woman as we shall reveal in our subsequent publication.

Following pressure from his father in law, Rugari facilitated his family’s travel arrangements back to Uganda but never met them again.

On return to Uganda, Kanoheri headed straight to their marital house in Mutungo.

She was however shocked to find another woman identified as Walter Brenda staying in the same house with her six children.

It took the intervention of Jinja Road Police to have Brenda evicted but she left after destroying everything—it was in poor condition and required extensive repairs.

Brenda is reportedly a wife to Rugari’s family engineer. “She said Rugari had lied to her that she was free to stay in the house because Kanoheri and her kids had been happily settled in Zambia,” a family source corroborated what investigators have so far gathered.

This is the only property reportedly registered in the names of Rugari and Kanoheri.

Sources knowledgeable about the course of investigations further disclosed to this publication that since then (for a full year) Rugari stopped supporting his family and even never bothered to check on his young two children (Nganwa-deceased and Ashley-the 5th and lastborn). That he only showed up after the Nganwa tragedy.

For their first son, Evans Shyaka (14), he was allegedly taken away from her mother in 2023 and she has never seen or heard from him again.

“He has always given excuses of not being in the country yet he was staying in Entebbe with a new lover. After a full year of absence, he only showed up with police to arrest his wife [Kanoheri] on allegations of killing her son,” reveals a family source.

She maintains her innocence.

She insists this was an accident which is now being “milked by her estranged husband to settle scores with her” as he had earlier allegedly vowed to “show her”.

“Your mother thinks she is the boss but I will show her,” Rugari is heard swearing to his children in an audio and video accessed by investigators.

“She completely maintains her innocence, from our perspective. These allegations are not true. They are outlandish. She was blown away when she heard these allegations,” says Kanoheri’s lawyer.

According to family sources and investigators, maybe the boy wouldn’t have fallen through the window if there was enough lighting in the house.

It is alleged on the fateful evening that the mother left her two children (Nganwa and Ashley) on the ground floor and went to lock one of the windows upstairs.

Unaware, the deceased son-Nganwa followed her while holding a small phone (kabiriiti) as the source of light.

It is believed it was at this moment that the boy fell through the window.

Rugari is yet to respond to our request for a comment.

