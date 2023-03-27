EXCLUSIVE! Panic at PDM secretariat as ISO probes top bosses

Advertisements

From the Mabaati bonanza scandal which this publication exclusively broke, antennas have now been positioned at the ministry of Local Government’s supervised Parish Development Model (PDM) program for another brewing scandal.

We can exclusively reveal that ISO is now probing top bosses at the ministry of Local Government for alleged mis-handling of the PDM, a program in its infancy.

According to security sources, President Museveni was shocked to hear allegations of extortion and mismanagement of PDM cash by leaders in Acholi Sub-region during his recent tour.

On probing further, Museveni received an intelligence brief indicating that the problem could be at the PDM secretariat where staff are in serious beefing, and not adequately monitoring the programme, our high level intelligence sources add.

ISO has now been directed to investigate the chaos there following a tip off from a section of staffers.

This is what explains why the president has insisted on visiting all the regions in the country to hear stories from PDM “beneficiaries” in person when there is a “functioning” ministry structure with a PDM secretariat.

Museveni wants to know whether the PDM secretariat is incapacitated or is not properly up to the task at hand.

Reports show that the PDM secretariat is insufficient in areas of evaluation, monitoring and research.

Since ‘fish rots from the head down’, Museveni is aware that there is no way regional leaders/coordinators will do a good job when their bosses (at the secretariat) are not clean at all.

‘ILLEGAL’ SECRETARIAT

Information obtained indicates that ISO investigators want to find who in the first place allowed PDM bosses to establish a secretariat.

Sources point out that when the PDM program was being discussed in Cabinet, it was resolved from the word go not to have a fully-fledged secretariat. The cabinet opted for the use of the existing local governnent structures to avoid duplication.

This was reportedly to stop wastage of part of the resources (meant for beneficiaries) to go into facilitating the secretariat in terms of salaries, allowances, cars and other perks.

Instead, the Cabinet proposed the appointment or recruitment of two national coordinators who were to be placed under the ministry of Local Government to run the PDM program.

That is how former MP Galabuzi Ssozi was appointed PDM National Coordinator with Jovrine Kaliisa (also former Mp) as his deputy.

Curiously, there was a diversion from the Cabinet directive. Bosses at the Local Government ministry instead went on a recruitment drive for personnel to fill positions for the PDM secretariat.

ISO investigators also want to find out how this ‘illegal’ recruitment process was carried out.

This follows a tipoff that bosses’ friends, acquaintances and allies, among others were recruited.

Shockingly, some of those recruited are not based in Uganda.

However, they continue to receive a salary at the end of every month including a car, fuel, field inspection allowances among other comforts.

One of them permanently stays in the United States of America. As the head Monitoring and Evaluation at the PDM secretariat, it implies she does her work remotely.

One wonders the strategic expertise this person can offer. The staffer gets full salary and other allowances in her USA comfort.

Could this explain why the regional based leaders/coordinators are doing whatever they want because there is no ground supervision? ISO investigators will find out.

Another staff is based in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania. He is supposed to do investigations from the PDM secretariat but is not available.

The two are listed to be actively engaged in PDM field work related activities whereas not.

ISO investigators now want to find out why PDM intended beneficiaries in rural areas are still waiting for poverty alleviation money, yet these two officials’ salaries and allowances in millions are sent at the end of every month directly to their respective bank accounts.

CHAOS @ SECRETARIAT

We have now established that the other ‘illegally’ recruited staffers at PDM secretariat claim of being overworked yet other staff (in U.S and Das) continue to receive pay for no work done.

It is this serious beefing that prompted some to petition ISO.

7BN COMMUNICATION CASH MESS

This is a story for another day. But to give you a hint. We have exclusively learnt that bosses had initially set aside shs7bn for communication of PDM activities.

The funds were to facilitate all media houses who would in turn give good publicity to the program and to break it down for the wananchi to understand what it is all about other than being intoxicated by opposition elements whose job is to criticize any government project—good or bad.

However, the PDM project continues to get bad publicity because the media fund was messed up.

Details of who has shared what but has not delivered will be in our subsequent publications.

This is a scandal that is developing and we shall keep updating you.

While addressing Mps on March 14, at Kololo independence grounds, President Museveni vowed to mess whoever will mess up with the PDM program—a silver bullet he hopes can propel rural Ugandans out of poverty.

