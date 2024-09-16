Exiled writer Kakwenza’s closeness to loaded UK cougar Maama Kaliro sparks Whopper War in Diaspora

Kakwenza Rukira Bashaija, an exiled Ugandan lawyer, writer and member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), has sparked off a severe Whopper war that is reportedly raging on between his baby mama Basiima Eve (Mrs. Kakwenza), and his latest ‘friend’ identified as Rebecca Agaba aka Maama Kaliro

Our Snoops in the Diaspora reveal that it all started after word leaked to Basiima, indicating that Kakwenza is close to controversial Maama Kaliro who is based in the United Kingdom and that the two are inseparable these days.

The Maama Kaliro snoops are telling you about was some time back dating retired Ugandan professional boxer Andaman Daku but they parted ways after she reportedly nabbed him with another woman as the two traveled to Dubai for a steamy private party last year.

Following their bitter fallout, it’s said that she terminated all the projects they had started up together and kicked him out of her house, after which he returned to Netherlands to beg his Mzungu baby mama to take him back in.

Latest reports however indicate that Maama Kaliro is head over heels with the exiled celebrated writer and the two are said to be traveling together.

Although it is believed that Andaman and Maama Kaliro are no longer together, the new fling has since sparked off a Whopper war of sorts, reportedly being fueled by Andaman, who is said to have teamed up with Kakwenza’s baby Mama (Basiima) who is based in Germany, so that they can frustrate the closeness.

Sources reveal that Basiima is shedding buckets of tears, telling anyone who cares to lend her an ear about how Kakwenza has abandoned their kids and is nowadays spending quality time with Maama Kaliro, even playing dad to her kids.

Snoops reveal that Basiima first sought the attention of Andaman, telling him to cause Maama Kaliro and Kakwenza’s separation but he turned down her ploy by assuring her that he has nothing to do with Maama Kaliro because she is his ex.

Basiima, left with no option, tried talking to Dr. Stella Nyanzi who has also failed to talk to Kakwenza into taming his ever raging ‘Rukira’!

We hear that Basiima is now trying to reach out to top officials in the National Unity Platform (NUP), to see if anyone can help to talk to her man, since he also subscribes to the party.

However, sources reveal that some NUP officials have distanced themselves from the saga, categorizing it as a private, family matter which they can’t get involved in.

Meanwhile, apart from the baby mama, we have also learnt that former Bobi Wine’s Muzungu PR guru Anne Whitehead is also in tears because of Kakwenza’s closeness with Maama Kaliro.

It should be recalled that when Maama Kaliro was still smitten with Andaman, she used to heavily bankroll his boxing career and personal lifestyle, including pumping dime in his NUP activations, since he subscribes to the political party. It is alleged that Kakwenza is not expected to let her go if the closeness involves big bucks!

Watch this space.

About Post Author