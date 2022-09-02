EXPLAIN OR REFUND THE MONEY! Judiciary PS Bigirimana Tasks Justice Dr Esther Kisakye to Explain Absence from Office While Receiving Salary

The Permanent Secretary to the Judiciary, Mr Pius Bigirimana, has given an ultimatum to the Supreme Court Justice, Hon. Lady Justice Dr. Esther Kisakye to explain why her Continued absence from duty without approved leave and at the same time receiving salary.

In a letter dated 1st July, 2022, addressed to Hon. Lady Justice Dr. Esther Kisakye Kitimbo, titled ‘AWAY WITHOUT OFFICIAL LEAVE (AWAOL)’, signed by Dr. Pius Bigirimana, the latter is asked why she cannot refund the nine month’s salary which has been paid to her without working.

‘’It has been brought to my attention that since September 2021,when you returned from your medical leave ,you have NEVER reported to work no sought leave grant from you supervisor .This is a serious matter which I , as accounting officer has picked interest’’, reads in part Bigirimana’s letter.

Bigirimana notes that it is the mandate of the accounting officer under Articles 164 and 174 of the constitution of the republic of Uganda which commands the accounting officer to account for all funds appropriated under his /her charge.

‘’Accountability means that there should be full disclosure of how funds appropriated by Parliament have been utilized. I also invite you to section 45 of the public finance management act which requires the accounting officer to ensure that there is value for money appropriated and released to any entity. The purpose of this memo is to humbly request you to show cause as to why I cannot recover nine month’s salary which has been paid to you without working’’, Bigirimana ordered Kisakye.

The letter which was copied to the ;Hon Chief Justice ,Hon. Deputy Chief Justice, Hon. Principal Judge and Chief Registrar further instruct if Hon. Lady Justice Dr. Esther Kisakye Kitimbo not to process salaries starting with the month of July 2022 until a satisfactory explanation is offered .

‘’If I don’t receive the explanation sought within 14 working days , I will proceed to recover all the funds remitted to you in the form of salary starting with the month of July 2022’’,emphasizes Bigirimana.

Efforts to get Hon. Lady Justice Dr. Esther Kisakye were futile by press time.

Biography:

Esther Kisaakye is a Ugandan judge. She is a Justice of the Supreme Court of Uganda. She was appointed to that position in July 2009. Prior to that, she served as a lecturer at the Faculty of Law at Makerere University, Uganda’s largest and oldest public university.

She holds the degree of Bachelor of Laws, from Makerere University, in Kampala, Uganda’s capital and largest city. She also holds the Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Center, also in Kampala.

Kisakye holds the degree of Master of Arts in Women’s Rights from Georgetown University Law Center, in Washington, DC. Her degree of Doctor of Juridical Science (SJD), was obtained from the American University, also in Washington, DC, USA, on a scholarship grant from the Margaret McNamara Memorial Fund.

