EXPOSED! City lawyers Lwere & Co. Advocates, Bamwine on spot for allegedly grabbing cancer patient’s properties

A Ugandan elderly woman based in the United States of America (USA), accuses a group of city lawyers under Lwere, Lwanyaga & Co. Advocates, of allegedly conspiring to grab her 6 properties in Uganda, after siphoning hundreds of millions from her.

Nakawooya Immaculate Mutumba, 68, who has since petitioned the Office of the Senior Presidential Adviser on Special Duties, Hon. Phiona Barungi, alleges that the lawyers who include Samuel Ocitti, his boss Abdul Swabur Murzaq, and others, connived to grab her 6 properties which include two plots of land and 3 land titles, which they have gone ahead to parcel and sell to several people, among them Geoffrey Bamwine, who is a brother to a high ranking Uganda Prisons officer.

THE OFFICE OF THE SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ASSISTANT

Ailing and battling terminal cancer, Nakawooya says in her petition that trouble started in 2018 when she hired Ocitti as her lawyer and gave him powers to manage her estate until July 2022, when they fell out and she terminated his services after discovering his fraudulent practices and unfaithfulness.

Nakawooya contends that during the time Ocitti was her lawyer, she duly paid him for his services, money amounting to over Shs200M. The money he received included prepaid Prudential Family Insurance, legal services, rent collection proceeds worth Shs132M per year retained with no accountability, plus several loans he acquired from her worth millions of shillings, including money to buy two new iPhones and a laptop.

Nakawooya however continues that in May 2023, she discovered that Ocitti is not a licensed advocate as he claimed, following a letter written by then Chief Registrar Patricia Amoko, and that was when she decided to terminate his contract.

But, instead of doing the expected, Ocitti allegedly filed a case at the Kampala High Court No. 119-23, claiming that Nakawooya had not paid him for four years and because of that, he had decided to claim and take 80% possession of her properties, which she refused to consent to.

Following their disagreement, Ocitti went ahead to falsify the land documents and, together with Abdul Swabur Marzuq, advocate Damalie Nakiranda Kalenge and Moses Lwanyaga, removed caveats from the land, before transferring its ownership into their names, the names of one of their wives, plus a fictitious company known as Organic Empire (U), which they created.

PARTICULARS OF THE LAND

According to a letter dated January 20th, 2025 to the Office of the Senior Presidential Assistant on Special Duties, written by Nakawooya’s daughter Nakiryowa Esther, the land under contest includes; Kibanja on Muntungo Block 273 Plot 25121 (BLB/02/9844) land measuring 1.492 Hectares, Kyadondo Block 256 Plot 756 Land at Bunamwaya, Kyadondo Block 269 Plot 750, Land at Lweza, Busiro Block 444-445 Plot 1914, Land at Nkumba and Busiro Block 149 Plot 342 Land at Kakiri, Kikandwa. Nakiryowa contends that her mother Nakawooya bought all these pieces of land using her hard-earned savings, but Ocitti and Co want to shamelessly defraud her of the same.

Nakiryowa states that her mother acquired the land in Muntungo, which measures 3.69 acres, from one Samuel Seguya Sebutemba in February 2007 and the final sale agreement was made in 2016.

She says however that in March, a one Edwin Kasajja and Richard Lubega falsely claimed ownership of the land, destroyed the developments she had on it, and sued her at Makindye Chief Magistrates Court Civil Suit No. 147 of 2009 for trespass, although the court ruled in her favour after they failed to prove ownership.

Later in 2013, another person, Job Ssali, who also trespassed on the said land with a false claim, prompting Nakawooya to institute a Civil Suit against him vide Makindye Civil Suit No. 73 of 2013, which the court ruled in her favour.

Following the endless wrangles on the land, Nakawooya secured caveats for it and has been in possession of the land since then until on July 19th, 2022, when Ocitti and Co hatched a plot to grab it, using a one Kaweesi Fred, who had earlier on falsely claimed ownership of the same in 2004.

In a bid to settle the matter for good, on July 28th, 2022, Kajjansi Police summoned Samuel Seguya Sebutemba who had sold the land to Nakawooya, who admitted to having sold the land to Nakawooya and nobody else.

Invitation for mediation letter

Following the investigation, the file was completed vide Kajjansi CRB853/2022 and it was sanctioned although this time round Samuel Ocitti, who had fallen out with his former boss Nakawooya, was the complainant!

To execute his fraud, Ocitti, without Nakawooya’s consent or instructions, decided to open Civil Suit No.627 of 2022 in Nakawooya’s name, claiming to be the Plaintiff and together with his company Organic Empire, took on Kaweesi Fred. When the suit came up for hearing, Ocitii claimed that he had entered into a consent agreement, whereby he made it appear that Nakawooya had given most of the suit land to Kaweesi and Organic Empire Limited, remaining with a small portion, whereas that wasn’t the case.

Letter to the trial judge

Kaweesi later falsely claimed to have sold the land to Bamwine, but when Nakawooya learnt about their fraud, she applied to court to set aside the consent ruling on grounds that it had been entered in error, fraud and misrepresentation.

That was when Ocitti started making claims that he had bought the land from Nakawooya at Shs50M, which wasn’t true.

But since she had earlier on trusted him with the documents of ownership when he was still her lawyer, Ocitti used it as an opportunity to commit the fraud and even forge sales agreements plus transfer forms purporting that Nakawooya sold him the land, which wasn’t true.

“On April 7, 2022, Ocitti called on the phone, telling me to transfer titles; in the phone call, he told me about President Yoweri Museveni allegedly issuing a directive giving the government mandate to take land belonging to Ugandans in the diaspora without a National ID,” Nakawooya says.

She adds that, “In this audio he says, ‘Hamis is taking Buganda Land Board land in Kigo…I am doing this for your good…” He also asked me to write a Will, declaring all my lands to him and that I no longer had any land in Uganda…When I refused, he signed/notarised, made agreements and transferred my titles to the company Organic Empire U Ltd; some lands were transferred to himself, some to his boss Swabur’s wife Bayiga Vannessa and also created ghost buyers like Kaweesi and Bamwine. He never paid me for any of my lands he was paid to manage,” Nakwooya said.

Nakawooya said that she has paid several lawyers to pursue the matter, but they have all disappointed her and walked away after pocketing millions of shillings from her. Among these lawyers is newly elected Kawempe North Member of Parliament Elias Nalukoola, whom she claims to have paid Shs22M, but he disappeared after pocketing the dime.

“I hired counsel Nalukoola in September 2022, but he stopped answering my phone calls and cut off our communication in October 2022 after I had paid him Shs22m,” Nakawooya narrates, adding that, “He said he got Shs75m from the sale of my Lubowa Estate property to Lwere’s lawyer Swabur…. but note that my instructions to him were to recover and return all my 6 pieces of land grabbed by Ocitti and gang but Nalukoola never gave me the Lubowa money; he said he paid himself legal fees and after that he quit the case. He said he is a high-profile lawyer, so there’s nothing I can do to him. In total, he took Shs92m. Later, I hired Isaac Nicholas Ainsu in February 2023, but in December the same year, he resigned after taking over Shs168m. One time he made it clear to me in a phone call that Ocitti had offered him Shs200m to quit my case and he did…”

BUNAMWAYA-NKUMBA- LWEEZA PROPERTIES

Nakawooya alleges that Ocitti and his conspirators forged, signed and notarised her name, removed the caveats, signed fake sales agreements, filed fake transfer forms, filed a fake AI photo of her and forged her signature before they parceled the land.

KAKIRI –KIGO PLOT

For the property in Kigo, they allegedly forged her name and signature, notarised her name, registered a company with URSB after forging her name and signature, filed company minutes, resolutions and shares, allotted and deceitfully transferred the properties with Ocitti taking 80% and the rest given to their company Organic Empire (U) Ltd.

Nakawooya contends that all her efforts to seek redress and justice from concerned authorities have since proved futile because Ocitti and Co have done everything to frustrate her, including threatening her agents in Uganda pursuing the matter with rape, imprisonment or death.

To be continued…

