EXPOSED! Ex-UPPC officials on run over fraud named

On Monday 13, the Anti-corruption court charged five Ex-Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC) staff for alleged fraud.

These are Prof. Wasswa Tom Davis, former Managing Director, Arstraco Kasekende Mujjuzi, former Finance Manager, Robert Kigonya, former Sales Executive Manager, John Baptist Ahimbisibwe, Accountant, and Catherine Ayebare, Assistant Accountant.

The suspects are eight in total, according to police, but three are reportedly on the run and we unmask them today.

DR.PATRICK IBEMBE

He is a former UPPC Board Member in charge of the Finance, Investment & Marketing Committee.

He also doubled as the Board Chairman for Uganda Security Printing Company Limited (USPC) which was formulated as a joint venture between the government of Uganda and a Germany Consortium Veridos meant to revamp UPPC.

Reports indicate that he is hiding in Kenya.

Investigators want Ibembe to explain some of the suspicious UPPC transactions.

For instance in some of the financial reports, he reportedly indicated that some of the monies were requested and paid to facilitate some politicians which they have since denied.

In his accountability reports, Ibembe indicated that part of the money, according to investigators, was reportedly used to support Girl Child drives and Campaigns synonymous with former Speaker of Parliament Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga and now 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Community Affairs.

Other monies were indicated to have been reportedly channeled to former presidency minister Esther Mbayo to reportedly facilitate her Luuka Woman Mp bid only to be sent to political Taiwan club.

His accountability reports further showed that Haji Yunus Kakande, a Secretary in the Office of the President also reportedly got facilitation for work done for UPPC.

Other monies reportedly facilitated the then Board Chairperson—Kitamuweesi Musubire during the election period (whatever that means) and some to Ministry of Justice officials.

However, the officials being mentioned have denied the allegations, and investigators now want Ibembe to explain what he used that money for, and why he had to frame others; or else he coughs it.

Ibembe is also accused of being among the Board Members who allegedly took part in the changing of the Sales and Marketing Policy which saw hefty commissions being paid out.

Also as per the UPPC Board Policy, Board members are not in any way commissionable, salary earners or neither is the Corporation in charge of their medical insurance but are paid a monthly retainer as per their appointment letters.

However, this was not the case for the UPPC Board. A case in point was in June 2021, when Ibembe was diagnosed with Covid-19 and hospitalized in Nairobi hospital. He reportedly requested UPPC to meet his hospital bill of sh10m which was against the Corporation’s policy.

Ibembe is also accused of receiving sh2m in allowances via his mobile phone (+2567764**747) mostly on Fridays in the guise of Board facilitation.

VICTORIA NAMULONDO

She is the other official on the run. She has been acting as Sales and Marketing Manager at UPPC.

She has also fled the country.

She was reportedly caught red handed with shs600 million in her office cabin at UPPC. Investigators want to know how she got it and for what purpose.

This money is believed to be part of the shs 2.2bn scam which police have been investigating.

Details of the third suspect on the run will be in our subsequent publication.

