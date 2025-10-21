EXPOSED! Five KMP South Top Cops, Entebbe Town Council Bosses Cited in Illegal Property Grab Plot

Five Kampala Metropolitan (KMP) South police bosses are sweating plasma after the Police Professional Standards Unit (PSU) okayed investigations into accusations that they sided with Entebbe’s alleged serial land grabbers to wantonly torture victims of a property grabbing and demolition saga that has gripped residents of Nkumba in Katabi town council, Entebbe Municipality.

The now troubled cops have been identified as: ACP Seguya Rogers, the Regional Police Commander (RPC) KMP South, SSP Twinomugisha Steven Kamugungunu, the Entebbe District Police Commander (DPC), DSP Kayesu Diana, IP Acidri Fred and a one Okot.

Exclusive information obtained by this publication shows that the officers put themselves in harm’s way after the orphans of late John Baptist Mpagi Kalanzi dragged the alleged grabbers to court and police authorities in protest against what they term as malicious prosecution and witch-hunt by way of piecemeal investigations into fictitious charges leveled against them by land grabbers, as well as subjecting them to illogical bond conditions which violate their rights.

Advertisements

The petition arises from a land wrangle which has pitted Mpagi’s children against alleged land grabbers Nsubuga Geoffrey and Charles Mugisha, which eventually escalated to involve the police and officials of Katabi Town council. The suit property is comprised in Busiro Block, 438, plots 1839 and 34 at Nkumba, Katabi T/C, Entebbe Municipality.

Details

Per an October 13, 2025 plaint seen by this publication, the complainants: Nakalanzi Florence, Wanyana Jane, Nampanga Jane, and Peter Mpongye, accuse the police officers of colluding with the alleged land grabbers to ceaselessly witch-hunt and torture them.

The orphans aver that the said witch-hunt has not only caused them untold suffering but also denied them the right to quietly enjoy their inheritance, which was bequeathed to them by their late father, Mpagi John Baptist Kalanzi of Nkumba Abaita Ababiri in Katabi Town Council, Entebbe Municipality.

Specifically, the complainants told court and higher police authorities that the said cops have— in total disregard of court and other institutional guidance and orders— wantonly continued to subject them to piecemeal investigations of assault, theft, and forcible detainer which were leveled against them by the alleged land grabbers.

To the orphans, these charges were retaliatory cases in response of charges of malicious damage, grievous harm, forgery, concealing title deed, and uttering false documents which they had reported to police following the demolition of their property by the accused land grabbing cabal.

To escalate the witch-hunt to levels abnormal, the police have now required the complainants to report on their bond regarding the same contested charges, on a daily basis.

Genesis of the Saga

According to documents in our possession, this saga traces its roots to a 1940 land sale, when the complainants’ grandfather, George Chrispin Kalanzi, bought a kibanja from the mailo land belonging to Omutaka Nelson Nkalubo Ssebugwawo, the late grandfather to the Nabagereka of Buganda.

Later, Chrispin bequeathed the land to his son, Mpagi John Baptist Kalanzi. Subsequently, on February 21, 2008, Mpagi regularized his tenancy on the land, upon which transfer firms were given to him by Nkalubo.

He then went ahead to develop the land more, building commercial rentals, which were later occupied by tenants including a one Godfrey Nsubuga and Emmanuel Sseggwanyi, among others.

Hell breaks loose

Upon Mpagi’s death, he left the land as an inheritance to his children: Nakalanzi Florence, Wanyana Jane, Nampanga Jane, and Peter Mponye. Records show that following Mpagi’s death, Nsubuga continued paying his rental dues as a tenant to Mpagi’s orphans— who also paid property tax to Katabi Town council.

However, towards 2023, Nsubuga abruptly began defaulting on his rental obligations. It is said that upon being confronted by the complainants led by Mponye, Nsubuga arrogantly told them off. He went head and threatened that he would cause them to lose the administrative powers they held over their father’s estate.

The Trouble-sparking sale proposal

While the complainants were still jostling with Nsubuga, trouble escalated when a one Patrick Mugisha approached them, expressing willingness to sell them the same land. The complainants, shocked, declined, telling Mugisha that they rightfully owned the land, hence couldn’t buy their own land from an illegitimate claimant.

Ironically, Mugisha had even secured a title on the same suit land and would later soon purportedly transfer it to Nsubuga’s names, albeit under shady circumstances.

Consequently, the pair was dragged to KMP south police and then Entebbe magistrates court by a one Oscar Kalule.

In his case which was registered at KMP South and later Entebbe Court vide GEF 223/2023 and CRB 765/2024, respectively, Kalule accused Mugisha of forging transfer forms and transferring land to Nsubuga while holding out as a surveyor.

Court queried the title after it showed no mention of Kalule’s transfer trail, while there was no evidence that the complainants, being sitting kibanja tenants, were not given any chance to own the land first.

Nsubuga adamant

The complainants would later be vindicated when, during a harmonization meeting, the administrators of the Late Nkalubo’s estate denied having ever dealt with either Mugisha or Nsubuga on matters regarding the land.

The administrators also pointed to the fraudulent transfer of title. This case was reported at KMP South vide KMP/South/GEF/035/2025 after Entebbe Police station officers frustrated its complainants by refusing to register the case at all.

Enter police, Katabi town council

As stated above, it is ironic that despite the land saga being rooted in Entebbe Municipality, there is no single record of it at Entebbe police station, but rather registered at first instance at Kampala Metropolitan South headquarters.

This, the complainants attributed to blatant bias and conflict of interest bordering on corrupt tendencies at Entebbe police station.

We have since established that on all occasions, the complainants sought redress at the police stations, but all concerned officers avoided recording the case on claims that whoever attempted to meddle in the said case would unceremoniously be transferred on the orders of a powerful female AIGP.

It is said that it is this powerful AIGP from whom the reported officers including SSP Twinomugisha, the DPC, and ACP Rogers Seguya derive the orders for their errant behavior towards the complainants.

Also accused of errant conduct in this saga are officials of Katabi Town council, who the complainants claim to have sided with land grabbers to dispossess them of their inheritance.

For instance, in a petition to the IGP and the Entebbe RDC, the complainants through their lawyers of Maldes Advocates, accuse Katabi T/C authorities of colluding with Nsubuga to file between themselves Misc Cause 005 of 2024 wherein they obtained a demolition order for the complainants’ property.

Intriguingly, this demolition which was spearheaded by the then principal town clerk, Jude Muganga in conjunction with enforcement officers Semanda Gadafi and Phionah Namagembe; was done without any council minutes as mandated by law.

It was also done in total disregard of a court order issued by the High Court Land division stopping the demolition of the suit property pending the disposal of Civil Suit no. 38 of 2024.

In this suit, the complainants sued Nsubuga and Mugisha Patrick over fraudulent activities and claims over the suit property.

Katabi Town Council is also accused of malicious actions for siding with Nsubuga to carry out the demolitions, well aware that for very many years they were getting property dues from the complainants.

Curiously, evidence of these tax, water and electricity bills, were deliberately excluded from the Entebbe Chief Magistrate Court proceedings when the colluding parties were obtaining a demolition order.

The complainants ran back to court and the order was overturned. Why? The complainants adduced evidence to the effect of their utility and tax payments to the town council before court.

Court also held that Nsubuga’s continued payment of rent to the applicants subsequent to his alleged purchase of the property is irreconcilable with the ordinary course of conduct expected of a property owner, thereby casting doubt on the legitimacy of his claim.

Also of critical concern is the fact that the Katabi Town council authorities would target the complainants, well aware of their ancestral residency to the property, as well as influence; with Mponye Peter a local political leader in the area as a village chairperson within the Entebbe Police Station’s jurisdiction.

The shady demolition

The real crux of this saga is centred on the demolition of the suit property by Nsubuga in collusion with Katabi town council officials, as well as the failure by the area police to assist the victims of the demolition, instead resorting to witch-hunting them with wanton arrests and tear-jacking bond conditions drenched in retaliatory undertones. In their March 11, 2025 petition to the internal affairs minister, the complainants recount their sorrow as follows:

Following an illegal claim on their property, the Mpagi orphans went to court to seek redress. The case was registered vide Civil suit 38/2024.

In response however, Nsubuga and Katabi town council led by Jude Muganga the town clerk, erroneously secured a demolition order vide Misc Cause 005/2024 without following due process.

This order was however set aside by the Entebbe Chief Magistrate after the Registrar of the Inspectorate of courts guided in a November 18, 2024 letter that it would be an injustice for any demolitions to take place before the disposal of Civil suit 38/2024.

Relatedly, the Entebbe RDC intervened and in a meeting with the concerned parties, guided that the demolition couldn’t be effected because the occupants of the land were not involved and neither was the District Security Committee informed.

However, to the shock of all and sundry, all the above guidance was ignored. Hence, on January 23, 2025, Nsubuga, flanked by police officers from the Entebbe DPC’s office together with Katabi T/C enforcement officers raided the suit premises and demolished part of it in the wee hours of the night.

In the process, they allegedly stole and destroyed tenants’ property. Following a community resistance and intervention of officers from Afande Lukyamuzi’s State House Land Protection Unit, the raiders were repelled. However, they had attacked and assaulted Mponye, after locals called him to the scene to see the raid.

Following the raid, the complainants filed charges of criminal trespass, theft, assault and malicious damage to property against Nsubuga and his group vide KMP/SOUTH/GEF/35/2025.

However, this did not deter the raiders. On March 10, 2025, they still returned and demolished the remaining structures and also made off with a 20-ft shipping container full of rice produce and belonging to a tenant, Emmanuel Sseggwanyi.

Nsubuga’s U-Turn & Police’s Folly

We have learnt that, faced with the charges, Nsubuga shocked the complainants when he went to the police and resurrected cold cases that he had filed at Entebbe Police Station in relation to what transpired during his provocative actions on the suit land.

For instance, on December 19, 2023, provoked the complainants when he poured building materials including iron sheets and aggregate stones on the land. The materials were however, carried away by the locals, who were determined to fight for the orphans’ right of inheritance.

Following the community action, Nsubuga filed theft charges against Mponye. And on December 28, 2023, he slapped fresh charges of theft of iron sheets, 10 small hammers and 10 big hammers valued at Shs6.6m, against Mponye. Mponye was also accused of assaulting Nsubuga’s agent called Sserunjogi Yassin and causing him actual bodily harm.

On the same day, Nsubuga further slapped forcible entry and forcible detainer charges against Wasswa Mohammed and Mponye vide CRB 055/2024; accusing them of encroaching on his land.

Deleting the Complainants’ Probate Details

It has also emerged that true to his threat to delete the complainants from the administrators’ registry, Nsubuga went ahead and achieved the same.

Through their lawyers, the complainants petitioned the Registrar Special Duties citing falsification of the register for Letters of Probate vide Admin Cause no. 113 of 2014: Estate of the late Mpagi John Baptist Kalanzi.

This was after a search at the registry by the complainants’ lawyers revealed that the register was actually altered and their late father Mpagi replaced with an alien, Azimavensii Kamiat. Interestingly, both files have since vanished from the court registry. The lawyers hence argued that the clients can’t be penalized for negligence of court officers.

On October 8, 2025, the complainants got some reprieve after the registrar concurred with them and advised them to renew their letters of administration which were certified on March 18, 2020, before the tampering had happened.

Current persecution, PSU Intervenes

Despite having genuine grounds for redress, the complainants have continued to be ‘tortured’ by the police. It has for instance emerged that Wanyana Jane was recently arrested and added onto Mponye’s case file on 8/10/25, despite having not been near the demolished site at the time.

Before a meeting convened by the Police standards Unit commander, Christine Nanding, between the complainants and Nsubuga on October 16, 2025; Wanyana recounted her violent arrest on 6/10/25, where she was undressed and her phones confiscated.

Nampanga also narrated her alleged torture ordeal under Afande Fred Acidri, the O/C Operations. Mponye also recounted how he was denied medical care following his arrest on the day when their house was demolished.

Nsubuga’s claims and the complainants’ prayers

During the same meeting, Nsubuga claimed that he held tenancy on the suit land for 15 years but later bought it from Mugisha Patrick, who was the landlord. He stated that Mpagi was merely a caretaker and kibanja holder on the land, but that he paid him off in the presence of his widow, Namusiitwa. He however, says he did not know the complainants and only learnt about them after they filed a case against him at Entebbe Magistrates Court.

The complainants believe the court processes were moving fairly enough but all this turned around when Nsubuga dragged the IGP Abbas Byakagaba into the matter. We have learnt that he wrote to the IGP, claiming that the disputants went about saying he had an interest in the suit property, which is why Nsubuga was being disadvantaged.

In a bid to clear his name, Byakagaba forwarded the complaint to CID Director to investigate it thoroughly. This is when the Director forwarded the case to the Commandant Land Protection Police. The commandant then forwarded the files to the Nakawa Resident State Attorney Moses Onenchan, who however closed the cases the complainants had filed against Nsubuga. Ironically, he okayed the proceeding of the cases Nsubuga filed against the disputants.

This forced the complainants’ lawyers to petition the DPP, protesting the closure of the file KMP South GEF 035/2025. This was on account of their clients being unfairly victimised by piecemeal investigations into allegations of assault, theft when the core issue revolves around a property dispute rooted in a century-long claim of adverse possession, tracing back to their grandfather’s usufructuary(kibanja) interests which were subsequently passed down to their late father.

At the time of publishing this story, the complainants’ fortunes have worsened, with the Entebbe Police now requiring them to report daily to answer bond, as they await the return of the case files from the DPP.

The lawyers however, aver that this action appears retaliatory, given the complaints they filed against the KMP South Police bosses.

Matters are not helped by the fact that during the October 16, 2025 meeting, PSU boss, Nanding, assured the complainants that the petitioned officers will be dealt with on charges of unprofessional conduct, with just the date for such action awaiting to be communicated.

However, in the instant case, the complainants want compensation for damages of Shs228m; including cost of demolished developments, as well as the value of the stolen 20-ft shipping container.

Watch this space!

About Post Author