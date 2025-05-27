EXPOSED! Job Fraud Scandal Rocks Ministry of Energy, IGG orders PS, Public Service to Punish PRO Solomon Muyita for Lying About Qualifications

A high-ranking official in the Ministry of Energy has been embroiled in a scandalous job fraud case. Solomon Muyita, the Principal Communication Officer, has been accused of submitting fraudulent academic credentials and concealing a compromised employment record to secure his position.

The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) now wants Muyita to be punished after investigations pinned him.

The new development follows a tip off from a whistleblower alleging that Muyita was irregularly appointed as Principal Communication Officer (PCO) in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

It was specifically alleged that he lacked the required academic qualifications and that his employment record was questionable.

The IGG hit the road running and the truth have now been discovered.

IGG investigations into the matter established that the academic qualifications required for the position of Principal Communication Officer (PCO) at the time of Muyita’s appointment in 2021, as stipulated by the Uganda Public Service required an Honors Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication, Journalism, Communication Studies, Public Relations, Public Administration, International Relations, Arts, Law, Social Sciences or relevant field of study from a recognized University / Institution plus a postgraduate qualification in the same fields.

Investigations by the IGG show that Muyita applied for the job in 2021 which he eventually secured,but: he submitted documents claiming to have a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomatic Studies from Makerere University, which he supposedly attained on 18th January 2019.

However, following investigations, records obtained from Makerere University by the IGG, revealed that he actually attained the qualification on 17th February 2023, two years after his appointment as Principal Communication Officer.

Consequently, the IGG makes it clear that Muyita did not possess the required qualification at the time of his appointment.

This discrepancy raises serious questions about Muyita’s eligibility for the position of Principal Communication Officer, which required a postgraduate qualification in a relevant field at the time of application.

The IGG investigation found that Muyita’s submission of a fraudulent Master’s Degree document to the Public Service Commission (PSC) was an attempt to advance his career within the Uganda Public Service contrary to established laws.

The IGG has cited relevant legal and regulatory provisions that Muyita’s actions may have contravened. Section (A-c) paragraph 18 of the Public Service Standing Orders 2010 provides that any person who presents false documents for the purpose of appointment into the Public Service shall be liable for criminal proceedings. Additionally, Section 351 of the Penal Code Act states that any person who knowingly and fraudulently utters a false document commits an offence of the same kind and is liable to the same punishment as if he or she had forged the thing in question.

The IGG investigation also uncovered that Muyita was dismissed from his previous employer, British American Tobacco Uganda (BAT U), due to issues of defective accountability, illegal activities, gross negligence, and misappropriation of company funds.

The IGG opines that this demonstrates that Muyita had a compromised employment record prior to joining the Public Service.

In light of the findings, the IGG has directed the Ministry of Energy to refer Muyita to the PSC for disciplinary action.

“Given the submission of a fraudulent Master’s Degree document to the PSC and a compromised employment record, it is deemed appropriate to refer Mr. Solomon Muyita to the PSC for disciplinary action, in accordance with the Commission’s authority to review its decisions as outlined in Section 41 of the Public Service Commission Regulations, 2009. In view of the above, you are hereby DIRECTED to refer Mr. Solomon Muyita to the Public Service Commission for appropriate disciplinary action regarding the misconduct outlined,” reads the directive, seen by this publication, dated 28th April, 2025 and signed by deputy IGG Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe

The Ministry has been instructed to provide an update on the action taken within 14 days. The PSC has the authority to review its decisions, as outlined in Section 41 of the Public Service Commission Regulations, 2009.

The 14 days given have since elapsed and it’s not clear whether action was taken or not.

Contacted for a comment last Friday to find out whether the Energy Ministry PS adhered to the IGG’s directive, Dr. Patricia Litho, the Ministry’s Assistant Commissioner for Communication said she was unaware of this new development. She however promised to follow up with the PS and revert back to us.

“Unfortunately, I am not privy to this development and communication. However, it is important to note that Mr.Muyita is a common cadre officer who is subject to transfer and was posted to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development in 2021 from his previous station of the Judiciary. Please also note that MEMD is not the recruiting authority of government but rather a recipient of personnel who are posted to the Ministry following recruitment. I will follow up with the PS, ” Dr.Litho told this publication.

Efforts to talk to Muyita were futile by press time.

There are however whispers that following this development, Muyita, quietly left the Energy Ministry to avoid escalation of the matter.

We shall be back with a follow up once we confirm this.

