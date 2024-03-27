EXPOSED: KIU, Mota Engil top list of firms employing unlicensed engineers
The Engineers Registration Board (ERB) has stopped 90 engineers from practicing engineering in Uganda following non-renewal of their subscriptions and licences.
ERB is mandated to regulate and control engineering professionals and their activities within Uganda and to advise the government on engineering matters.
According to Eng. Ronald Namugera, the board’s registrar, those affected are not allowed to practice in Uganda.
34 are Ugandans while 56 are foreigners working with various construction firms in the country.
“The Engineers Registration Board notifies the general public that in accordance with Section 21(1) of the Engineers Registration Act, it has deleted the following 34 engineers from the register of engineers, hence they are prohibited from practicing Engineering in Uganda,” the statement read in part.
“The board notifies the general public that the practicing licences of 56 temporary registered engineers have expired. They are prohibited from practicing engineering in Uganda,” the statement further added.
The Board also tasked the Ministry of Internal Affairs to revoke any work permits earlier issued to any of the persons barred.
The ERB also tasked the Ministry of Internal Affairs to verify that all foreigners have valid ERB practicing licenses in line with the ERA Act, Cap 271 before issuing any work permits to them to undertake any engineering assignments in the country.
The Board also indicated it would publish in the Uganda Gazette the names of the persons added to the engineers register as at March 31, 2024.
|UGANDANS
|Baryahabwa, Mwesigye Isaac
|Bogere Edward Nyeko
|Cong. Richard
|Isagara Patrick Paddy
|Kalegga Fredrick
|Kasule-Mukasa Paul E
|Katatumba Mark Rugirwa
|Katongole Jane Kamara
|Kibuuka Godfrey Kisuule
|Kumbya Joseph
|Kyankya Fred Guyina
|Luswata John
|Malinga Richard
|Lwitiko Humphrey Kalenga (Dr.)
|Mbadhwe John (Dr.)
|Mugume Rodgers Bangi (Dr.)
|Mukunya Chris. H.
|Mukunya Daniel Isooba
|Mutegana James
|Mweru Mike Henry
|Mwesigwa Robert
|Nakaweesa Valeria Ntege
|Ndawula Edward Mike
|Ngure Joseph Jeremiah
|Omona Charles Kasongo
|Otim Vincent
|Otteskov Peter Lohmann
|Sebbit Adam Mohammed
|Ssenkungu Samuel
|Sserunkuuma Herbert
|Ssewanyana AbdulHakeem
|Turahi David Kyomuhendo (Dr.)
|Wanda Alex
|Wasswa James Nsubuga
|
FOREIGNERS
|Abdul Kadir Yusut
|KAMPALA INT’L UNIVERSITY
|Acero, Tarac Virgilio Jnr
|DOTT SERVICES LIMITED
|Ahmed Mohamed Ali
|AA & Z CONSULTANTS
|Anis, Fouad Waked
|CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY
|Ashwin Kumar Hiri Halal
|HALAI HOLDINGS LTD
|Bereket Duressa Marru
|COWI LIMITED
|Carlos, Filipe Sebastiano Da Graca
|MOTA ENGIL
|Chen, Ligang
|CICO
|Ding, Xiao Wei
|CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENG. CORP. LTD
|Dumile, Karen Polines
|ARM PASS TECHNICAL SERVICES
|Dunsky, Yaron
|SBI INT’L HOLDINGS AG (U)
|Chibuzor Celestine Okoh
|ORDER ENERGY & INDUSTRY LYD
|Reduca Rene Ramos
|SADEEM AL KUWAIT
|Tang Linhui
|CHINA WU YI
|Wang Hongyang
|CLAZOMEAE ENGINEERING LTD
|Gerbs, Eric Kojo
|COMPTRAC ENG & PLANNING ASSOCIATES
|Giorgio, Zenegagia
|STUDIO GALLI INGEGNERIA
|Girum, Kifle Gabremeskel
|ICS-ENG. & ENVT LTD
|Hzekiel. Getaneh Kidane
|COWI
|Jagadeesh, Pillarisetti
|AARVEE ASSOCIATES
|Jiang, Shan
|CHINA NATIONAL AERO TECH. INT. ENG. CO. OP
|Jokic Ninoslav
|SBI INT’L HOLDINGG AG(U)
|Kummara, Sanjiva Kumar
|LEA ASSOCIATES SOUTH ASIA PRIVATE LTD
|Kurt, Nielsen
|EPTISA SERVICIOS DE INGENIERIA
|Lai, Ningxing
|CHINA WU YI CO LTD
|Lawal Abdul Qayoom Tunji
|KAMPALA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY
|Li Jiantu
|CHINA WU YI CO.LTD
|Li Jiang Hua
|CSCEC Co. Ltd
|Liberato, J. Ocastro Jr.
|IDCG ENG. AND MOT. LTD
|Luvuyo, Armstrong Feni
|ESCOM
|Macdonald, John Sinclair King
|CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY
|Magalong, Calva Odesseus
|DOTT SERVICES LIMITED
|Mamdouh, Mohamed Ahmed Y
|BEINJING EXPRESSWAY SUPERVISION CO. LTD
|Mario R. Cristobal
|DOTT SERVICES LIMITED
|Mauro, Luis Ventura Ramos
|MOTA ENGIL
|Muhammad, Hafeez Anwar
|COWI LIMITED
|Narinder, Kumar
|COLENCO CONSULTING LTD
|NNAMCHI Stephen Ndubuisi
|KAMPALA INT’L UNIVERSITY
|Philip. Wahl Hugo
|AURECON
|Sameeh Kavil
|EAST AFRICAN DISTRIBUTORS LTD
|SANGOTAYO Emmanuel Olayimika
|KAMPALA INT’L UNIVERSITY
|Shaik, Imtiyaz
|EAST AFRICAN DISTRIBUTORS LTD
|Silene, Mendes
|MOTA ENGIL
|Subir, Kumar Roy
|LEA ASSOCIATES SOUTH ASIA PRIVATE LTD
|Sun, Gitang
|CHINA WU YI CO.LTD
|Vasa, Nischal
|SBI INT’L HOLDINGG AG(U)
|Villamor, Barcial Sulla
|DOTT SERVICES LTD
|Vinnakota, Trinadh
|PREMIER DISTILLERIES
|Wu, Karyang
|CSCEC CO. LTD
|Xiong Yi
|CICO
|Yuan, Huangxin
|JIANGSU CJI UGANDA CO SMC LTD
|Zhan, Xianzhao
|CCCC
|Zhang, Jichao
|CCCC
|Zhao, Jinyu
|JIANGSU CI UGANDA CO -SMC LTD
|Zhao, Yunlong
|CCCC
|Zimmerman Matthew Aaron
|EMI EAST AFRICA