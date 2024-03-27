EXPOSED: KIU, Mota Engil top list of firms employing unlicensed engineers

The Engineers Registration Board (ERB) has stopped 90 engineers from practicing engineering in Uganda following non-renewal of their subscriptions and licences.

ERB is mandated to regulate and control engineering professionals and their activities within Uganda and to advise the government on engineering matters.

According to Eng. Ronald Namugera, the board’s registrar, those affected are not allowed to practice in Uganda.

34 are Ugandans while 56 are foreigners working with various construction firms in the country.

“The Engineers Registration Board notifies the general public that in accordance with Section 21(1) of the Engineers Registration Act, it has deleted the following 34 engineers from the register of engineers, hence they are prohibited from practicing Engineering in Uganda,” the statement read in part.

“The board notifies the general public that the practicing licences of 56 temporary registered engineers have expired. They are prohibited from practicing engineering in Uganda,” the statement further added.

The Board also tasked the Ministry of Internal Affairs to revoke any work permits earlier issued to any of the persons barred.

The ERB also tasked the Ministry of Internal Affairs to verify that all foreigners have valid ERB practicing licenses in line with the ERA Act, Cap 271 before issuing any work permits to them to undertake any engineering assignments in the country.

The Board also indicated it would publish in the Uganda Gazette the names of the persons added to the engineers register as at March 31, 2024.

UGANDANS Baryahabwa, Mwesigye Isaac Bogere Edward Nyeko Cong. Richard Isagara Patrick Paddy Kalegga Fredrick Kasule-Mukasa Paul E Katatumba Mark Rugirwa Katongole Jane Kamara Kibuuka Godfrey Kisuule Kumbya Joseph Kyankya Fred Guyina Luswata John Malinga Richard Lwitiko Humphrey Kalenga (Dr.) Mbadhwe John (Dr.) Mugume Rodgers Bangi (Dr.) Mukunya Chris. H. Mukunya Daniel Isooba Mutegana James Mweru Mike Henry Mwesigwa Robert Nakaweesa Valeria Ntege Ndawula Edward Mike Ngure Joseph Jeremiah Omona Charles Kasongo Otim Vincent Otteskov Peter Lohmann Sebbit Adam Mohammed Ssenkungu Samuel Sserunkuuma Herbert Ssewanyana AbdulHakeem Turahi David Kyomuhendo (Dr.) Wanda Alex Wasswa James Nsubuga FOREIGNERS Abdul Kadir Yusut KAMPALA INT’L UNIVERSITY Acero, Tarac Virgilio Jnr DOTT SERVICES LIMITED Ahmed Mohamed Ali AA & Z CONSULTANTS Anis, Fouad Waked CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY Ashwin Kumar Hiri Halal HALAI HOLDINGS LTD Bereket Duressa Marru COWI LIMITED Carlos, Filipe Sebastiano Da Graca MOTA ENGIL Chen, Ligang CICO Ding, Xiao Wei CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENG. CORP. LTD Dumile, Karen Polines ARM PASS TECHNICAL SERVICES Dunsky, Yaron SBI INT’L HOLDINGS AG (U) Chibuzor Celestine Okoh ORDER ENERGY & INDUSTRY LYD Reduca Rene Ramos SADEEM AL KUWAIT Tang Linhui CHINA WU YI Wang Hongyang CLAZOMEAE ENGINEERING LTD Gerbs, Eric Kojo COMPTRAC ENG & PLANNING ASSOCIATES Giorgio, Zenegagia STUDIO GALLI INGEGNERIA Girum, Kifle Gabremeskel ICS-ENG. & ENVT LTD Hzekiel. Getaneh Kidane COWI Jagadeesh, Pillarisetti AARVEE ASSOCIATES Jiang, Shan CHINA NATIONAL AERO TECH. INT. ENG. CO. OP Jokic Ninoslav SBI INT’L HOLDINGG AG(U) Kummara, Sanjiva Kumar LEA ASSOCIATES SOUTH ASIA PRIVATE LTD Kurt, Nielsen EPTISA SERVICIOS DE INGENIERIA Lai, Ningxing CHINA WU YI CO LTD Lawal Abdul Qayoom Tunji KAMPALA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY Li Jiantu CHINA WU YI CO.LTD Li Jiang Hua CSCEC Co. Ltd Liberato, J. Ocastro Jr. IDCG ENG. AND MOT. LTD Luvuyo, Armstrong Feni ESCOM Macdonald, John Sinclair King CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY Magalong, Calva Odesseus DOTT SERVICES LIMITED Mamdouh, Mohamed Ahmed Y BEINJING EXPRESSWAY SUPERVISION CO. LTD Mario R. Cristobal DOTT SERVICES LIMITED Mauro, Luis Ventura Ramos MOTA ENGIL Muhammad, Hafeez Anwar COWI LIMITED Narinder, Kumar COLENCO CONSULTING LTD NNAMCHI Stephen Ndubuisi KAMPALA INT’L UNIVERSITY Philip. Wahl Hugo AURECON Sameeh Kavil EAST AFRICAN DISTRIBUTORS LTD SANGOTAYO Emmanuel Olayimika KAMPALA INT’L UNIVERSITY Shaik, Imtiyaz EAST AFRICAN DISTRIBUTORS LTD Silene, Mendes MOTA ENGIL Subir, Kumar Roy LEA ASSOCIATES SOUTH ASIA PRIVATE LTD Sun, Gitang CHINA WU YI CO.LTD Vasa, Nischal SBI INT’L HOLDINGG AG(U) Villamor, Barcial Sulla DOTT SERVICES LTD Vinnakota, Trinadh PREMIER DISTILLERIES Wu, Karyang CSCEC CO. LTD Xiong Yi CICO Yuan, Huangxin JIANGSU CJI UGANDA CO SMC LTD Zhan, Xianzhao CCCC Zhang, Jichao CCCC Zhao, Jinyu JIANGSU CI UGANDA CO -SMC LTD Zhao, Yunlong CCCC Zimmerman Matthew Aaron EMI EAST AFRICA

