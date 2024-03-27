EXPOSED: KIU, Mota Engil top list of firms employing unlicensed engineers

The Engineers Registration Board (ERB) has stopped 90 engineers from practicing engineering in Uganda following non-renewal of their subscriptions and licences.

ERB is mandated to regulate and control engineering professionals and their activities within Uganda and to advise the government on engineering matters.

According to Eng. Ronald Namugera, the board’s registrar, those affected are not allowed to practice in Uganda.

34 are Ugandans while 56 are foreigners working with various construction firms in the country.

“The Engineers Registration Board notifies the general public that in accordance with Section 21(1) of the Engineers Registration Act, it has deleted the following 34 engineers from the register of engineers, hence they are prohibited from practicing Engineering in Uganda,” the statement read in part.

“The board notifies the general public that the practicing licences of 56 temporary registered engineers have expired. They are prohibited from practicing engineering in Uganda,” the statement further added.

The Board also tasked the Ministry of Internal Affairs to revoke any work permits earlier issued to any of the persons barred.

The ERB also tasked the Ministry of Internal Affairs to verify that all foreigners have valid ERB practicing licenses in line with the ERA Act, Cap 271 before issuing any work permits to them to undertake any engineering assignments in the country.

The Board also indicated it would publish in the Uganda Gazette the names of the persons added to the engineers register as at March 31, 2024.

UGANDANS
Baryahabwa, Mwesigye Isaac
Bogere Edward Nyeko
Cong. Richard
Isagara Patrick Paddy
Kalegga Fredrick
Kasule-Mukasa Paul E
Katatumba Mark Rugirwa
Katongole Jane Kamara
Kibuuka Godfrey Kisuule
Kumbya Joseph
Kyankya Fred Guyina
Luswata John
Malinga Richard
Lwitiko Humphrey Kalenga (Dr.)
Mbadhwe John (Dr.)
Mugume Rodgers Bangi (Dr.)
Mukunya Chris. H.
Mukunya Daniel Isooba
Mutegana James
Mweru Mike Henry
Mwesigwa Robert
Nakaweesa Valeria Ntege
Ndawula Edward Mike
Ngure Joseph Jeremiah
Omona Charles Kasongo
Otim Vincent
Otteskov Peter Lohmann
Sebbit Adam Mohammed
Ssenkungu Samuel
Sserunkuuma Herbert
Ssewanyana AbdulHakeem
Turahi David Kyomuhendo (Dr.)
Wanda Alex
Wasswa James Nsubuga
 

 

FOREIGNERS
Abdul Kadir Yusut KAMPALA INT’L UNIVERSITY
Acero, Tarac Virgilio Jnr DOTT SERVICES LIMITED
Ahmed Mohamed Ali AA & Z CONSULTANTS
Anis, Fouad Waked CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY
Ashwin Kumar Hiri Halal HALAI HOLDINGS LTD
Bereket Duressa Marru COWI LIMITED
Carlos, Filipe Sebastiano Da Graca MOTA ENGIL
Chen, Ligang CICO
Ding, Xiao Wei CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENG. CORP. LTD
Dumile, Karen Polines ARM PASS TECHNICAL SERVICES
Dunsky, Yaron SBI INT’L HOLDINGS AG (U)
Chibuzor Celestine Okoh ORDER ENERGY & INDUSTRY LYD
Reduca Rene Ramos SADEEM AL KUWAIT
Tang Linhui CHINA WU YI
Wang Hongyang CLAZOMEAE ENGINEERING LTD
Gerbs, Eric Kojo COMPTRAC ENG & PLANNING ASSOCIATES
Giorgio, Zenegagia STUDIO GALLI INGEGNERIA
Girum, Kifle Gabremeskel ICS-ENG. & ENVT LTD
Hzekiel. Getaneh Kidane COWI
Jagadeesh, Pillarisetti AARVEE ASSOCIATES
Jiang, Shan CHINA NATIONAL AERO TECH. INT. ENG. CO. OP
Jokic Ninoslav SBI INT’L HOLDINGG AG(U)
Kummara, Sanjiva Kumar LEA ASSOCIATES SOUTH ASIA PRIVATE LTD
Kurt, Nielsen EPTISA SERVICIOS DE INGENIERIA
Lai, Ningxing CHINA WU YI CO LTD
Lawal Abdul Qayoom Tunji KAMPALA INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY
Li Jiantu CHINA WU YI CO.LTD
Li Jiang Hua CSCEC Co. Ltd
Liberato, J. Ocastro Jr. IDCG ENG. AND MOT. LTD
Luvuyo, Armstrong Feni ESCOM
Macdonald, John Sinclair King CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY
Magalong, Calva Odesseus DOTT SERVICES LIMITED
Mamdouh, Mohamed Ahmed Y BEINJING EXPRESSWAY SUPERVISION CO. LTD
Mario R. Cristobal DOTT SERVICES LIMITED
Mauro, Luis Ventura Ramos MOTA ENGIL
Muhammad, Hafeez Anwar COWI LIMITED
Narinder, Kumar COLENCO CONSULTING LTD
NNAMCHI Stephen Ndubuisi KAMPALA INT’L UNIVERSITY
Philip. Wahl Hugo AURECON
Sameeh Kavil EAST AFRICAN DISTRIBUTORS LTD
SANGOTAYO Emmanuel Olayimika KAMPALA INT’L UNIVERSITY
Shaik, Imtiyaz EAST AFRICAN DISTRIBUTORS LTD
Silene, Mendes MOTA ENGIL
Subir, Kumar Roy LEA ASSOCIATES SOUTH ASIA PRIVATE LTD

 
Sun, Gitang CHINA WU YI CO.LTD
Vasa, Nischal SBI INT’L HOLDINGG AG(U)
Villamor, Barcial Sulla DOTT SERVICES LTD
Vinnakota, Trinadh PREMIER DISTILLERIES
Wu, Karyang CSCEC CO. LTD
Xiong Yi CICO
Yuan, Huangxin JIANGSU CJI UGANDA CO SMC LTD
Zhan, Xianzhao CCCC
Zhang, Jichao CCCC
Zhao, Jinyu JIANGSU CI UGANDA CO -SMC LTD
Zhao, Yunlong CCCC
Zimmerman Matthew Aaron EMI EAST AFRICA

 

