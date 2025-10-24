EXPOSED! Late Fadhul’s Son, Ex-Custodian Board Boss Sam Male Implicated in Madhvani, Minister Kaboyo War Over Sh3.7Bn Ripon Hotel Takeover 

The ghost of former Amin-era strongman Brig Gen. Ali Fadhul has returned to haunt two of Uganda’s powerhouses — Minister Alice Kaboyo and industrial giants Madhvani Group — in a sizzling property war over the historic Ripon Falls Hotel in Jinja!

Our Red Pepper online snoops have unearthed how Fadhul’s son allegedly played both camps, allegedly pocketing millions from the confused chaos over who really owns the lakeside property sitting on prime Nile Crescent land opposite the Jinja Sailing Club.

BIG MONEY, BIG CONFUSION

According to insiders, the late General’s son first convinced the Madhvani Group that the property was legitimately bought by his father in the 1970s from Arab owners. The sugar tycoons allegedly coughed up hefty cash to seal the deal — whereas it is alleged that Madhvan paid only Sh600m, it is alleged the crumbling structure was valued at a cool Shs3.7 billion!

But before the ink could dry, Minister Kaboyo of the Luwero Triangle ministry and once convicted of corruption also surfaced — waving her own papers allegedly issued by the Departed Asians Property Custodian Board (DAPCB). Sources say Kaboyo allegedly also wetted the beak of DAPCD bosses to carry the day.

This is the same minister who in 2012 pleaded guilty in the GAVI corruption scandal, paid a fine of UGX 20 million, and admitted to abuse of office charges.

The double-dealing reportedly left both Madhvani and Kaboyo furious, as they each claimed ownership rights.

THE FADHUL SON’S ROLE

Our insiders reveal that Fadhul’s son has been parading his late father’s papers and allegedly “collecting money left, right, and center.”

“He took money from Madhvani, then started whispering to Kaboyo’s people that he has more documents. They’ve been bickering for over 10 years now,” one source said.

Even ex-Custodian Board boss Sam Male, now an ambassador, is accused of sowing confusion in the file before fleeing the storm.

COURT DRAMA

The late Fadhul had earlier sued DAPCB, insisting his property had been wrongly listed among departed Asians’ assets while he was rotting in Luzira on death row. Court later ruled in his favour, declaring the building was never expropriated — opening the floodgates for the sale.

In 2022, the Madhvani Group thought they had finally won peace after securing a 99-year lease for the land, following a court victory against DAPCB, Kaboyo’s Cable International Ltd, and one Ben Koyesiga, who also claimed to hold a power of attorney.

But the champagne celebrations were short-lived. Kaboyo, armed with her own documents and State House links, launched a counterattack — accusing Madhvani of fraudulent acquisition and nighttime vandalism of the premises.

STATE HOUSE HEAT & INVESTOR FEAR

Madhvani’s top lawyer S.K. Iyengar cried foul, saying “someone is using State House connections to frustrate genuine investors.”

Sources tell Red Pepper that the matter even reached President Museveni’s desk — but a meeting to mediate degenerated into a shouting match when Kaboyo accused Madhvani’s directors of colluding with the Fadhul family.

When Kaboyo allegedly demanded “goodwill money” to drop her claims, the tycoons refused, sparking fresh tension.

HERITAGE SITE OR CASH COW?

First Deputy Premier Rebecca Kadaga has since waded in, reminding all parties that Ripon Falls Hotel is a heritage site protected by the Ministry of Tourism and Jinja City Council.

City leaders have warned that the prolonged battle is denying Jinja jobs, tourism cash, and investor confidence.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Madhvani Group, founded in 1914, planned to pump millions of dollars into revamping the once-iconic hotel built in 1954 to host Queen Elizabeth II.

But today, the site stands as a rotting symbol of Uganda’s elite greed, forged papers, and political impunity — while the once-golden Ripon Falls Hotel crumbles away by the shores of Lake Victoria.

