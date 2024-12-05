EXPOSED! Lifestyle of bar boss where singer Mowzey met his death raises eyebrows

The proprietor of Tipsy Cow in Entebbe town, George Egesa has turned into a party animal. Egesa who is the former owner of De Bar where the late Ugandan Musician Radio Mowzey was severely beaten to unconscious by a bouncer, has decided to invest his cash into partying in addition to hosting different babes at various hang out places in Entebbe.

Egesa sold De Bar to a white man who rebranded it to Irish bar and he then used the money to start Tipsy Cow near the offices of National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO).

These days Egesa is a common face at Beer O’clock bar in Lunyo zone and Mujuni’s bar and lodges in Mpala zone, and he is ever at these hangout places in company of juicy babes.

Partiers who frequent these partying places wonder where he gets these cute babes which he changes like clothes. It’s rare to find Egesa at his Tipsy Cow bar because he does not want babes to know that he has a bar.

A few weeks ago, both Egesa and Benson Giita were seen at the Beer O’clock bar in Lunyo zone in the company of babes enjoying a cocktail of liquor. Businessman Giita and Egesa are both close friends because of their unlimited appetite for the forbidden fruit.

Sources close to businessman Egesa told us that because of his massive partying with juicy babes his tipsy cow bar and restaurant is rumored to be limping financially and requires a lot of prayers for survival.

