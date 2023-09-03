EXPOSED! Top FDC honcho enters P.2, screws colleague’s marriage

Advertisements

A top Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) honcho from Eastern Uganda and Bugisu region in particular has promoted himself to P.2 in matters of marriage.

The strong opposition diehard is emulating several other powerful and prominent Ugandans who decide to marry the second wives so as to consolidate power and kinship.

Following the adage; “never keep all your eggs in one basket”; the politician’s intent could be sowing new seeds.

The politician’s kids are old enough, out of school and his first wife seems to have given up on the Biblical command as clearly jotted in Genesis 1:26 – 27. It is not yet clear whether the politician is interested in producing other children or he is doing it for pleasure but what is certain is that he is ‘riding’ a new person.

The lady in question is in her early 40’s and looks very yummy. She lives in Jinja and is also an FDC supporter. Due to her hard work and obedience, she is among the people on the National task force for an FDC top leader in one of the factions. Though she hails from the far eastern Uganda, she lives in Jinja permanently since she is married there.

Few years ago, the top FDC honcho vowed to bankroll her so as to contest in her district but this did not come to pass since it would raise a lot of suspicion. He now wants her to contest for the MP seat to represent the people of Jinja come 2026.

She will contest on an FDC ticket and the necessary arrangements are ongoing. She is very active in donating iron sheets, giving out sports items and boosting the women Saccos so as to prepare a firm background in 2026.

It is very hard to know the secret dealings between the top FDC honcho and the woman who is currently serving as a counselor in Jinja Municipal Council. The two are sometimes publicly spotted at Café Javas near Umbercoat House in Jinja.

It is hard to know whether they are planning for their horizontal laying strategies or discussing matters of National importance. The person who has been coordinating their secret meetings is none other than one Ibra, a former scribe cum politician.

Ibra, also an FDC member, is very close to the top FDC honcho and the lady councilor. For a very long time, Ibra has been at the centre of this relationship – he has tried hard to keep the journalists at bay.

The Lady councilor is officially married to a Jinja based FDC leader and real estate dealer. Previously this Jinja based leader was very suspicious about the top FDC’s honcho’s closeness to his wife.

This prompted the top FDC boss to bring him on board. Just like the saying, ‘never keep your enemies far’, the FDC boss has on several occasions engaged the Jinja based leader into his business deals of buying properties in Jinja, Njeru and Buikwe.

However, when it became a public secret that his wife was supplying beans both (monocotyledon and dicotyledon) to the top FDC honcho, he also found another soul to wipe his tears and this has kept their family moving peacefully.

This same FDC honcho has also been linked to a sexy lady at the level of a manager at one of offices identified as Barbra but this is a story for another day.

The top FDC honcho has amassed wealth in Jinja and he is helped by his two friends. The lady councilor’s sister works in a bank and helps to find out the indebted people. The FDC honcho has benefited from his connections to people at Bank of Africa and Tropical bank to acquire more properties.

It is alleged that this FDC honcho recently got a lot of money from the government of Uganda and is determined to invest in all towns of Eastern Uganda and soon, he will be among the richest people in Uganda.

He is very powerful economically and politically. Lately he has turned himself into a kingmaker to the extent of influencing politics in Jinja and Buikwe districts. In 2026 he will support two ladies on FDC ticket for the Woman MP seat both in Jinja and Buikwe districts.

This influential FDC honcho is very steady and calculative in making his personal and party decisions. He has excelled in politics, business and has a lot of connections. He does not only connect with the people from the Eastern region but extends his tentacles to other regions.

