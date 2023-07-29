EXPOSED! Top politician accused of turning whopper into weapon of mass destruction

Kwatampora and Nalongo Tumuheki. Right is Denis Katarihwa whose wife is being taken

A top politician in Western Uganda has used his whopper as a weapon of destruction towards the marriage of a prominent Kasese businessman’s marriage.

Alex Kwatampora, the Ex-Speaker Kasese District who contested for Member of Parliament seat in 2021 and lost is accused of destroying the marriage of Denis Katarihwa and Sarah Tumuheki aka Nalongo.

Kwatampora who is also senior geologist at Kilembe mines and always seen and pictured in the company of Nalongo is a married man.

Having lost the election and gained erection, he is always spotted at Nalongo’s boutique and salon in Kikuubo, in Kasese Town.

The two have sometimes acted free movies to the onlookers. One time, Kwatampora’s wife, Annet, was tipped that her hubby is with Nalongo at the salon and she stormed it to prove it. When the politician was told that his wife was on the way to cause havoc, he adopted the skills of the Prison Break movie and escaped narrowly.

This did not stop the well prepared Annet to forcefully storm the salon in search of her hubby. It was not long when the onlookers were entertained to a free movie in which she was throwing kicks like those of Jackie Chan at Nalongo.

In the second time movie, Annet hammered Nalongo at Lions Gardens in Kasese prompting the latter to run to police and report a case of Assault that later caused the former’s apprehension. Annet was later charged and arraigned in Kasese Grade I Magistrates’ Court but was granted bail.

In 2020, the sexually starved businessman, Katarihwa went to court and filed for divorce vide 011 of 2020.

Katarihwa filed the petition seeking the following Orders; An order dissolving the marriage between him and his wife. He also seeks an order to be granted custody of the children. The background leading to the suit is that the Petitioner (Katarihwa) and the respondent (Nalongo Tumuheki) began to cohabit as couples in or about the year 2013.

During the subsistence of that cohabitation, the parties acquired a plot of land in Kamaiba in Kasese Municipality from where they built their place of residence. Subsequently in the year 2015, the parties solemnized a traditional marriage under the Marriage and Divorce Act. This marriage was blessed with three issues to wit Edith Atugonza, 17, Eric Kakuru, 11 and Ethan Kato.

The magistrate James Opio ruled that the property be divided between the parties. The respondent shall take ¾ of the property on the account of the need to take care of the children while the petitioner takes ¼ of it. Marriage was dissolved and no costs were preferred to either party. The Judgment granted the respondent custody of the children, and the petitioner was granted visitation rights during reasonable hours and the right to appeal was explained by the Chief Magistrate James Opio.

