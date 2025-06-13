EXTRAORDINARY! Mr.Hyena Denied Goods by Sugar Mummies, Turns the Heat on One of His Customers

As the saying goes, what goes around comes back, I used to be the one that shafts women and babes but this time, things turned on me. If you are a regular in Kabalagala, you may have spotted a hot chic cruising a red Mark 11.

Her name is Pollyne. She buys her cosmetics from my shop. Being a friend to our neighbor brought Pollyne closer to me. She started teasingly playing with me; the kind of games Yasmine would fight her if she caught us. At first I thought she was just playing until the time she suggested we should play “the real game”.

I laughed her off. The next day, Pollyne came to my shop knickerless and forced my hand into her skirt saying, “See what you are missing.” I felt like stripping her and shafting her on the spot but I feared customers finding us.

Pollyne went ahead to tell me of the numerous times she dreams of us doing it. To that I bragged, “You are not the first.” She went on to tell me of how she fantasizes whenever she thinks about me. Since Yasmine had travelled to Fort Portal, I could not remain home bored. I called up Suzan and requested her to come over but she turned me down. I turned to Hajjati Mayi, promising her a hot night but she too, turned me down. “Ohhhh that is thoughtful of you but I am in Butambala attending a funeral,” Hajjati Mayi said.

I broke off the line, scrolled through my phone book to see who my next victim would be. While searching for one, Pollyne beeped me. I immediately called her and she told me of how she was home alone, wishing I was by her side. “Dear, I am also home alone, wishing you were here by my side,” I told her. “I am touching myself, feeling what you ought to be feeling,” Pollyne added. “Ahhh, what do you mean, which part are you touching?” I asked her. Ehhh ehh, which part do you think I am touching? I am touching the one that God gave me with his two hands,” she replied in a jolly tone. I felt my head spin but managed to ask her, “What did you say?” little did I expect that she meant what she had just said.

“I just want a romp with you, what else could I want from you?” Pollyne replied. Guys, imagine being asked that by a Zuena look-alike babe. I serviced my car and drove off to her place, a journey that took me only twenty minutes. She welcomed me like I was Obama. While taking the bottle of soda that she had offered me, Pollyne sat on my lap saying, “Hope you won’t hold back,” Half way into the soda, Pollyne slid her hand into my pants, wrapped her fingers around my whopper and said, “Wuuuu…… you are a real donkey!” Pollyne did not give me a chance to say anything back.

She then extended her juicy lips for a super kissing session that got my heart beat like Kipsiro was chasing Inzikuru. Her perfume alone forced my whopper to salute. “Let me show you what kind of freak I am!” she threatened me while kneeling between my legs. I pulled my pants and quickly pulled out a pill called Penegra, took it saying to myself, “I am gonna teach this babe a hot lesson. She did not even see me take the sex strength booster. I stretched myself as I pulled off my Barack Obama T-shirt. Pollyne pulled me down and placed her behind adjacent to my face and her Kandahar opened up more like a grasshopper’s mouth. I had no option but to unleash my tongue job. “That’s it……yes……Ohhhh yeah…..” Pollyne moaned. She splashed about a quarter liter of el-nino onto my face. That is when I slid from under saying, “Ohhhhh woman you are killing me.”

She jumped off me like a monkey and said, “Now, let’s go for the real game.” She grabbed the condoms, unwrapped one and dressed my whopper muttering, “Hope you can last thirty minutes.” “It seems this babe does not know me well,” I said to myself. I unleashed my inner side. “Aaahhh…… I have been dying for this moment,” Pollyne moaned while resting her chest on mine. “Ohhh Hyena you are so sweet….Ahhhh, it feels so hard and that’s the man’s sweetness,” she whispered to me, not knowing that I had swallowed a sex booster. She humped on me as she spread her arms like Jesus on the cross saying, “Do it as you can.” I am getting cold,” Pollyne said as she closed her eyes and started licking her lower lip.

“Ohhh sweetness… there is nothing sweeter than putting meat in meat,” she added. Pollyne didn’t give me a chance to rest as she poured a bottle of water on my chest and head and sat on me. This time, her source of the Nile discharged about one liter of el-nino. Much as I shafted Pollyne, she kept on asking for more. “Get off you can’t,” Pollyne threatened. Had it not been for the pill I had taken, I would have fallen off her. The pill had stopped functioning I was saved by running out of condoms but even then, she wanted us to go live. I spent half of the following day in bed and now, she is suggesting that we have a re-match.

Till then, I remain Yours Truly, The Mighty Hyen

