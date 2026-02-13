FAKE M7 DEAL! Conman Jailed for Extorting 20M in Bogus Uganda Railways Top Job Scam

Drama unfolded in Kampala as a self-styled “State House insider” was remanded to prison after allegedly pocketing Shs20 million in a brazen scam involving a forged presidential appointment letter to the Uganda Railways Corporation.

Nicholas Arinda was arraigned Wednesday before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court and charged with forgery, uttering a false document, and obtaining money by false pretence.

The arrest was carried out by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit working jointly with the Criminal Investigations Directorate and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to State House Anti-Corruption Unit spokesperson Mariam Natasha, Arinda and another accomplice still on the run allegedly forged an appointment letter dated December 4, 2024 (Ref: PO/23), falsely claiming that Alfred Nagwomu, a HR Guru and businessman had been appointed Managing Director of Uganda Railways.

The letter reportedly bore a forged signature of the President — a brazen move investigators describe as a calculated attempt to exploit the authority of State House.

It is alleged the suspect convincingly extorted more than Shs20 million from the hopeful appointee under the guise of “facilitating” the lucrative position.

Court heard that the fake document was presented as genuine, triggering payments in what authorities now describe as a well-orchestrated fraud scheme.

Arinda has been remanded until March 9, 2026, as investigations intensify to hunt down the second suspect who vanished before arrest.

Officials warn the public to beware of fraudsters peddling fake State House appointments, stressing that legitimate government appointments do not require “facilitation fees.”

As the dragnet tightens, the case serves as a stark reminder: when deals sound too powerful to question, they may just be too fake to trust.

About Post Author