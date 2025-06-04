FAKE PAPERS SCANDAL!After Energy Ministry’s Solomon Muyita, IGG Orders Firing of 4 Other Govt Bosses over Job Fraud

The Inspectorate of Government (IG) has ordered the Chief Administrative Officers

(CAOs) of Bundibugyo and Dokolo District Local Governments (DLGs), and the Town

Clerk of Koboko Municipal Council, to dismiss officials who uttered false documents to

gain employment.

The new development comes barely two months after the IGG ordered the Ministry of Energy PS and Public Service Commission to institute disciplinary action against Energy Ministry’s Principle Communications Officer for allegedly lying about his academic qualifications to secure his job.

The current orders were signed by the Deputy Inspector General of Government, Anne

Twinomugisha Muhairwe, following successful investigations by the Inspectorate of

Government.

The officials are; Charles Agaba, Assistant Inventory Management Officer,

Ithungu Eve, Parish Chief (both from Bundibugyo DLG), Okello David Livingstone, District Inspector of Schools (Dokolo DLG), and David Dimba Kenyi, Principal Education

Officer (Koboko Municipal Council).

AGABA

The IGG investigations found out that in 2008, Charles Agaba was appointed as an Assistant Procurement Officer on probation and was subsequently confirmed in service in 2010. Although he was recommended for promotion to the position of Procurement Officer in 2019, the District Service Commission opted to advertise the position for fair competition.

Instead of submitting his application for the position, he successfully sued the district for unfairly denying him the promotion since he possessed the required qualifications. Court awarded him Thirty Five Million Shillings (UGX35M) as compensation. He reportedly submitted a forged Certificate No. KYU – B 10839 and Academic Transcript No. 027976 for a Bachelor’s Degree in Procurement and Logistics Management from Kyambogo University to Bundibugyo DLG. He not only submitted forged academic documents for promotion to the position of Procurement Officer but also unlawfully obtained a court-awarded compensation, it is alleged.

ITHUNGU

For Ithungu Eve, Parish Chief, Bundibugyo DLG, she submitted a forged Diploma in Public Administration purportedly from Uganda Pentecostal University and was appointed as a Parish Chief by the Bundibugyo District Service Commission under Min No.1/DSC/2022.

KENYI

It is further alleged that in December 2018, the Town Clerk of Koboko Municipal Council appointed, on promotion, David Dimba Kenyi to the position of Principal Education Officer

after he presented a letter purportedly issued to him by the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB), equating his Sudan School Certificate to the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE).

The said letter of equivalence formed the basis for his subsequent academic pursuit and eventual employment with Koboko Municipal Council. However, UNEB has since denied issuing the said letter.

OKELLO

As for Okello Denis Livingstone, it is alleged he forged a letter of appointment on probation as an Assistant Education Officer purportedly by the Education Service Commission vide Minute No. 64/2007 (677). Upon verification, the Minute No. 64/2007 (677) belonged to Kwagga Juliet who was appointed as Assistant Education Officer (English/Literature).

In June 2007, he presented his posting instruction to Kangai Secondary School,

Dokolo DLG, to teach Geography, purportedly by the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES), Vide Minute No. 10/2007 (677). The Posting instruction was verified and found to be false, as it was non-existent. He used the same forged posting instructions of 2007 purportedly from MoES as supporting documents to his application for the position of Inspector of Schools and was appointed and confirmed on 24th October, 2018.

“Okello’s action of uttering a false appointment letter and posting instructions violated Section 328 of the Penal Code Act, CAP 128 which states that: ‘Any person who knowingly and fraudulently utters a false document commits an offence of the same kind and is liable to the same punishment as if he or she had forged the thing in question.’

“Similarly, the act of presenting a forged letter certifying the equivalence of academic qualifications to gain employment constitutes gross misconduct contrary to Section

F-r, Paragraph 7 of the Public Service Standing Orders, 2021 which states that: ‘Gross misconduct is conduct which destroys the relationship of trust and confidence

between the public officer and a Ministry or Department or an Agency or a Local

Government, and renders the working relationship untenable. Gross misconduct shall

result in public interest or dismissal.'”

The CAOs of Bundibugyo and Dokolo DLGs, and the Town Clerk of Koboko Municipal

Council, are supposed to inform the IG of the action taken.

SOLOMON MUYITA TROUBLES

The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) now wants Muyita to be punished after investigations pinned him.

This followed a tip off from a whistleblower alleging that Muyita was irregularly appointed as Principal Communication Officer (PCO) in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) by the Public Service Commission (PSC).

It was specifically alleged that he lacked the required academic qualifications and that his employment record was questionable.

The IGG hit the road running and the truth have now been discovered.

IGG investigations into the matter established that the academic qualifications required for the position of Principal Communication Officer (PCO) at the time of Muyita’s appointment in 2021, as stipulated by the Uganda Public Service required an Honors Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication, Journalism, Communication Studies, Public Relations, Public Administration, International Relations, Arts, Law, Social Sciences or relevant field of study from a recognized University / Institution plus a postgraduate qualification in the same fields.

Investigations by the IGG show that Muyita applied for the job in 2021 which he eventually secured,but: he submitted documents claiming to have a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomatic Studies from Makerere University, which he supposedly attained on 18th January 2019.

However, following investigations, records obtained from Makerere University by the IGG, revealed that he actually attained the qualification on 17th February 2023, two years after his appointment as Principal Communication Officer.

Consequently, the IGG makes it clear that Muyita did not possess the required qualification at the time of his appointment.

This discrepancy raises serious questions about Muyita’s eligibility for the position of Principal Communication Officer, which required a postgraduate qualification in a relevant field at the time of application.

The IGG investigation found that Muyita’s submission of a fraudulent Master’s Degree document to the Public Service Commission (PSC) was an attempt to advance his career within the Uganda Public Service contrary to established laws.

The IGG has cited relevant legal and regulatory provisions that Muyita’s actions may have contravened. Section (A-c) paragraph 18 of the Public Service Standing Orders 2010 provides that any person who presents false documents for the purpose of appointment into the Public Service shall be liable for criminal proceedings. Additionally, Section 351 of the Penal Code Act states that any person who knowingly and fraudulently utters a false document commits an offence of the same kind and is liable to the same punishment as if he or she had forged the thing in question.

The IGG investigation also uncovered that Muyita was dismissed from his previous employer, British American Tobacco Uganda (BAT U), due to issues of defective accountability, illegal activities, gross negligence, and misappropriation of company funds.

The IGG opines that this demonstrates that Muyita had a compromised employment record prior to joining the Public Service.

In light of the findings, the IGG has directed the Ministry of Energy to refer Muyita to the PSC for disciplinary action.

“Given the submission of a fraudulent Master’s Degree document to the PSC and a compromised employment record, it is deemed appropriate to refer Mr. Solomon Muyita to the PSC for disciplinary action, in accordance with the Commission’s authority to review its decisions as outlined in Section 41 of the Public Service Commission Regulations, 2009. In view of the above, you are hereby DIRECTED to refer Mr. Solomon Muyita to the Public Service Commission for appropriate disciplinary action regarding the misconduct outlined,” reads the directive, seen by this publication, dated 28th April, 2025 and signed by deputy IGG Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe

The Ministry has been instructed to provide an update on the action taken within 14 days. The PSC has the authority to review its decisions, as outlined in Section 41 of the Public Service Commission Regulations, 2009.

The 14 days given have since elapsed and it’s not clear whether action was taken or not.

Contacted for a comment to find out whether the Energy Ministry PS adhered to the IGG’s directive, Dr. Patricia Litho, the Ministry’s Assistant Commissioner for Communication said she was unaware of this new development. She however promised to follow up with the PS and revert back to us.

“Unfortunately, I am not privy to this development and communication. However, it is important to note that Mr.Muyita is a common cadre officer who is subject to transfer and was posted to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development in 2021 from his previous station of the Judiciary. Please also note that MEMD is not the recruiting authority of government but rather a recipient of personnel who are posted to the Ministry following recruitment. I will follow up with the PS, ” Dr.Litho told this publication.

Efforts to talk to Muyita were futile by press time.

There are however whispers that following this development, Muyita, quietly left the Energy Ministry to avoid escalation of the matter.

We shall be back with a follow up once we confirm this.

