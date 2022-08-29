Family and friends told to buy chopper for late Gen Tumwine’s widow to always fly to Kazo check on cows

Gen Elly Tumwine was an accomplished fighter but loathed by many in the opposition for his free speaking. But even in his death, those eulogizing him have decided to adopt his style of free speaking. One of them has now begged friends, family and well-wishers of departed fallen NRA bush war hero to mobilize funds and buy a chopper for the widow.

According to a video circulating on social media, a yet to be identified lady cried her heart out to well-wishers, friends and those that the late Gen. Tumwine helped to mobilize funds and purchase for widow a chopper such that she can be able to routinely fly to their ancestral home Kazo and check on check on her late husband’s property including cows.

“For all the things late Uncle Elly did and has been doing amongst many different people, let's mobilze funds and purchase a chopper for our Auntie Jolly (Widow) such that she can always fly to Kazo and check on cows. I know all of you are capable, you are driving nice cars with beautiful wives, so let’s join hands. But in case you refuse, I shall buy it myself…” she said while delivering her speech.

The bush-war general had been fighting for his life at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

Gen Tumwine’s health had been a subject of public speculation for a while, even when he was still security minister.