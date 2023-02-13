Fans crown youngstar Papa Lova Mbale’s Dancehall King

Advertisements

Music fans from Eastern Uganda have heaped praises on fast-rising young star Sayyid Teba,aka, Papa Lova terming him the King of dance-hall music in the country at the moment. The discussion on who is the best in the game in Eastern Uganda especially Mbale went wild over the weekend as fans maintained Papa Lova is the boy of the moment now.

While sharing their views on different Radio stations in Eastern Uganda, most fans noted that the hunky boy is extremely talented and has a deep understanding of dance-hall music, thus the decision to crown him ‘Eastern Uganda Dance-hall King’.

Fans, however, noted that while they believe Papa Lova is the best at the moment, it is also important to appreciate those who came before him for setting ground for new generation artists to take over and also the upcoming ones.

Fans singled out a one Emma Wangota, aka, Emiz Loyo,noting that he is also super talented and if all goes well this year, this duo are set rule the game for some good time.

“The Kingdoms are different and everyone reigns in their own territory. Papa Lova is a dance-hall king who is presently getting dance-hall music from a far even before other dance-hall artists came into the game. This is like a riley and we belong on the same team; Papa Lova has taken over, he will transfer it to a younger artist as time goes on” One music fan noted.

On his part, Papa Lova notes that he deserves all the praises he’s getting since he is a talented and hard-working musician. Award organizers are already noticing the hard work the boy is putting as he shapes the game in Eastern Uganda.

Papa Lova is a graduate from UMCAT School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He is songwriter, and music producer who has been groomed by Thatch Records under producer Daniel Ruiza. He hails from the land of Bamasaba as a born of Manafwa in the year 1995- Dec -06th, in Bugisu sub-region. Musically he does different genres of music but specialize in dance-hall.

His latest songs Soonya and Tendukha have raised the bar high in Eastern Uganda. They are the songs at the moment and have received the best air plays on all over radios and TVs in Uganda. Before these, he has released other hit tracks that have contributed to what he is now.

