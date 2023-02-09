Fast-rising star Nelly K shatters YouTube record with new track ‘Mpele’

New kid on the block and fast-rising singer Nelly K has started the year 2023 on a high note. The young and talent singer has released the audio of his latest hit empele

Listening to the song, you get the right feeling of how good this young star. He is super talented and the way he plays around the words in the lyrics of the song amazes many.

The song is currently breaking records on youtube as it is currently receiving views and shares like any other song this year.

Mpele dance was produced by Royal bouy beats Nelly wrote the song.

In the hit song, the singer lays his vocals and shows off his greatest musical skills.

2023 already is considered a good year musically for the young star as he has churned out a couple of bangers that his local fanbase is grooving to. He intends to keep his foot on the peddle by releasing more exciting music projects this year.

In his other music projects the singer keeps his songs simple but with the much-required artistry to depict his dancehall vibes.

Listen to empele lyrics here;

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in.