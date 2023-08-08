FDC CRISIS! Here’s Nandala’s game plan by sacking  Ssemujju as party Whip

Advertisements

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has sacked Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda as Chief Whip in the 11th parliament.

He has been replaced with Mawokota South MP Yusuf Nsibambi.

The changes have been announced by the party Secretary General Nandala Mafabi in a communiqué to the Speaker of Parliament dated Aug 7.

Advertisements

Political watchers now opine that wounded Nandala is attempting to eventually kick out the likes of Ssemujju and all those who are against the Patrick Amuriat-Nandala led administration out of FDC.

And that in the grand scheme of things, the POA-Nandala block plans to move on with internal party elections regardless of other party members’ opinions to have them off. At the end of the day the POA-Nandala block will bounce back.

“As long as the 120 districts are electing their delegates to elect party leaders, and the 30+ are against it, its automatic POA will walk back for his second term,” says a political analyst.

Other commentators believe Nandala’s move to appoint Nsibambi is aimed at splitting the Ssemujju-Lukwago block.

Nsibambi who has been a longtime ally and friend of Kizza Besigye is now being urged not to accept the appointment.

“If I were Hon. Nsibambi, I would decline this appointment because it’s not in good spirit. Hon. Nandala wants to use Nsibambi, a long time friend to Besigye and a fellow Muslim and Muganda to create a rift between him and Hon. Ssemujju. Nsibambi is already appointed as a Shadow Minister for Works and Transport,” observes Mp David Kabanda.

“The appointment of Hon Nsibambi has come at a wrong time when the party is in a debilitating state. This shame of corruption coupled with greed of power is like seeing a camel through a needle,” adds Joe Omara Makim.

READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH…

FRAUD IN BANKS, BETTING FIRMS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL.

CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com WITH AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE.

SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author