FDC’s Mwiru Takes Oath At Parliament

Paul Mwiru has been sworn in as Member of Parliament for Jinja Municipality East.

Mwiru took oath on Tuesday, 27 March 2018 a week after he beat seven candidates including NRM’s Nathan Igeme Nabeta and six independent candidates in the by-election.

He took the oath of allegiance and of a Member of Parliament, swearing to be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of Uganda to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution; and to give faithful service to Parliament and support and uphold the Constitution of Uganda as by law established.

The Jinja Municipality seat fell vacant in January 2018 following a Court of Appeal ruling that upheld the Jinja High Court ruling which overturned Nabeta’s win over rigging through falsification of election results.

Mwiru previously served as Jinja East Municipality MP during the 9th Parliament where he chaired the Committee on Public Accounts.

Parliament, presided over by Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, resumed business Tuesday following a short recess that started early this month.

Welcoming the new legislator, Oulanyah asked members to focus their energy on, “working for the interests and benefit of the citizens instead of focusing on the personal political struggles”.

The Leader of the Opposition, Winfred Kiiza, welcomed Mwiru to the House and promised to work with him.

With the swearing in of Mwiru, this brings the number of MPs from the FDC to 36 as NRM remains 302.