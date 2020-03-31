Spread the love

















Wuhan, CHINA |AGENCIES|- Chinese doctors sounding the alarm on the coronavirus say the illness could be even deadlier for patients who catch it again, according to a report.

The whistleblowing physicians working to fight the virus in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, revealed that medically cleared patients have been getting reinfected, English-language media out published by the confectionery concern I-Mei Foods,Taiwan News, reported.

“It is highly possible to get infected a second time,” one of the doctors, who declined to be identified, told the outlet.

In this photograph taken from behind a window, doctors work on COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit of San Matteo Hospital, in Pavia, northern Italy, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

The physician said that medication used to treat the virus can have negative side effects on patients’ heart tissue, making them more susceptible to cardiac arrest.

“A few people recovered from the first time by their own immune system, but the meds they use are damaging their heart tissue, and when they get it the second time, the antibody doesn’t help but makes it worse, and they die a sudden death from heart failure,” the doctor said.

The doctor added that the virus has “outsmarted all of us,” since he says it’s able to hide symptoms for up to 24 days — which contradicts current guidance that the incubation period is two weeks.

The infected patients often return false negatives before eventually being diagnosed with the illness.

