FEISTY! Chilling doctors report on Gen Tumwine sickness leaks  

In the grand scheme of NRA politics, Gen Tumwine (C) is described as the General Manager of the army

By Pepper Intelligence Unit

The Doctors’ preliminary report about Gen. Elly Tumwine’s sickness shows that the bush war hero is suffering from a medical condition known as Volvulus.

Tumwine was flown to Nairobi a few days ago when he was in a very critical state with abdominal pain, bilious vomiting and abdominal distention.

Doctors in Nairobi have since explained to Tumwine’s attendants that volvulus' medical condition is when a loop of intestine twists around itself and the mesentery that supports it, resulting in bowel obstruction. To the doctors, any sickness that gets in the way of the mesentery is detrimental given that the mesentery is a vital organ that attaches the intestines to the posterior abdominal wall in humans.

The mesentery is structured with a double fold of peritoneum. Among its functions, it helps in the storing of fat and also allows blood vessels, nerves and lymphatics to supply the intestines.

The report further shows that Tumwine’s medical condition originated mostly from diet defects. He was found to lack substantial fats in his body.

The report also indicates that Tumwine had abdominal distension complication, a medical condition that occurs when there is an accumulation of fluids and gases in the abdomen thereby causing expansion. On top of abdominal distension was intestinal obstruction whereby he could not pass out stool freely. In light of those complications, doctors carried out an urgent surgery aimed at restoring the free movement of food and stool to rectum (bowel movement).

The report further explains that the surgery was also necessary in order to reverse the upward pressure on Tumwine’s lungs and diaphragm that had caused him shortness of breath. As the doctors continue to monitor his condition, they have not ruled out a possibility of undertaking a major surgery focusing on the alimentary canal and abdominal contents like small intestine.

Tumwine is an accomplished fighter but loathed by many in the opposition for his free speaking.

When some callous people rumored him dead, condemnation from the country was swift and firm.

“It is with untold grief that we announce the death of our patriotic soldier and friend to the nation, Gen Elly Tumwine who has passed on at 10pm at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi where he was airlifted on Thursday. The UPDF shall communicate further arrangements”, the false Twitter post read.

UPDF spokesman Brig Kulayigye, in response described the post as a ‘shame’, saying: “If modernity is equivalent to wizardly, then I would rather remain backward. In a society with norms, NO one wishes another dead!!! But some people are going to great lengths to declare the living dead!”

Earlier, Gen Tumwine’s daughter, Cynthia Tumwine, tweeted and dismissed the social media rants. “Adversity will teach you so much about human nature. That said I wouldn’t wish the last 24 hours on anyone. Time travel needs to undo social media because it’s currently in the pits. God is faithful regardless though. We give him praise”, she tweeted.

Tumwine was among the first 43 fighters that launched a rebellion against Dr. Milton Obote’s government with an attack on Kabamba garrison in Mubende on February 6, 1981. During the course of the war, he was shot through the eye. He received treatment at Lubaga hospital in Kampala before he was sneaked to Nairobi. His damaged eye was removed and he has since been using one.

At the end of the war, Tumwine served as the first army commander while Museveni became the president. Tumwine has since served as the director general of External Security Organisation (ESO), Head of Army Court, Army MP, Minister of security and senior presidential advisor.

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

DO YOU KNOW ANY PERSON IN A SCANDAL (SEX [CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS…], CORRUPTION, and LAND etal) YOU WOULD LIKE TO EXPOSE? OR ANY OTHER EXCLUSIVE STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? Call / text/ WhatsApp 0777959024. You can also send it to redpeppertips@gmail.com.