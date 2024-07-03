Female workers urged to stand strong against sexual harassment at work places

WE TALK SENSE | July 3, 2024 0

Praise Rukundo, the Legal and Protection Officer WOMA

About Post Author

WE TALK SENSE |

author

See author's posts

More Stories

Katanga Murder Trial:Defence team slams ‘unfair’ new charges

WE TALK SENSE | July 3, 2024 0

BIG HEARTED: Stanbic donates maternal healthcare equipment to Naguru Hospital

WE TALK SENSE | July 3, 2024 0

FROWI report names top land grabbers in Uganda

WE TALK SENSE | July 3, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *