FIELD MARSHAL! MR. Hyena Brags of His Bonking Experience, Nails Policewoman Mercilessly

I have had issues with Yasmine over the Red Pepper story of Kandahar heroes. After being told by her auntie, she rushed and checked on this mighty website only to find that I was given the top most rank of Field Martial in bonking business.

At first, I took it easy and laughed off the matter only to realize that Yasmine was not happy with me.

“Look at him, why are you laughing?” “Why do you shame your family you son of a b**ch?” she charged. While annoyed, she moved out and drove her BMW thinking that she would punish me. I woke up, got a boda boda and went to the garage to pick my Subaru, the mechanics had not worked on it but with no option, I had to drive it.

Advertisements

I did not know that the breaks were loose. Hell broke loose when I knocked a taxi. “You must work on my vehicle and even pay for all the passengers who have gone,” the taxi driver shouted at me. “Cool down, I shall do whatever you want, I have the money,” I told him.

I gave him 25k for 10 passengers he had got from Entebbe then 20k to work on his taxi and he took off. Trouble came when a not so good looking female traffic officer appeared at the scene that had caused some jam. “What the hell is going on here?” she barked at me. “I have been knocked by a speeding taxi and unfortunately it has taken off,” I simply told her with a grin on my face.

She sympathized with me and first directed vehicles to pass as some goons helped me to push the car aside. After normalizing the jam situation, she came to my car and asked for “Kitu kidogo” indirectly. “This car must be clamped to CPS whether you were knocked or not, I don’t care,” she told me. “This is something that you can also solve without the intervention of your heartless bosses,” I told her while removing my wallet.

Shortly, my friend Juma appeared and offered to take me to the hospital thinking I had got a terrible accident. “No I am fine, I was knocked by a taxi goon,” I told him. Just help and take me with this Afande for a short meeting to settle out this problem,” I told him.

“It’s okay, you enter and we go,” he said. When the police lady jumped onto the car, I gave her my business card. “Are you the Mighty Hyena?” she asked. “Oh yes you are talking to the right man,” I responded while showing her the story which I was branded a Field Martial in bonking matters.

“All along I have wanted to meet Mr. Hyena,” she said. “Feel free, you are with the original man,” I bragged. We passed by Mutaasa Kafeero Arcade and I bought a top, jeans and open shoes because I knew she would not be comfortable with me in a hotel while in army uniform.

We drove to some Guest House in Bugolobi. On entering, I gave her a kavera (polythene bag) and told her to go and change clothes. After dropping us, Juma left immediately and I booked a room before she came back from the loos where she had gone to change her clothes. On returning I realized she even had hips and firm boobs. “You look gorgeous,” I mocked her. “By the way we have hot bodies except that these uniforms make us shapeless and thank you so much for the clothes,” she happily responded. I got surprised when she ordered for a tot of UG at around midday. After taking two Sackets, her eyes changed and turned red.

“Let’s go to the room and I give you a gift,” I told her. She readily accepted and off we went while she was staggering. I told her to first go and bathe because their nature of job makes them sweat a lot. When she came back from the bathroom, I sweetened my voice like never before.

I reached for her lips and gave her a very wet kiss. She had now started hissing like a pressure cooker. I was putting only in my boxers. When I removed a towel and saw her pink knickers, my monster whopper escaped from the boxers and it was like a thirsty cobra.

She raised her legs in the air for about 10 minutes to show me that she was fit I used my left hand to pull out a CD from my pocket and put it on. I got surprised to find that she had a bulging Kandahar. “Is it yours alone or you have even carried one for your mother,” I jokingly asked her.

“I want you to satisfy me on condition that I don’t clamp that car to CPS where it can even spend a year.” Of course this is always my dream whenever I meet a babe. I started working on her. She wrapped her hands on my shoulders as I pinned her on the wall to give her a shag of her life. “Aaahhh… I am dying,” she screamed out.

I stopped a bit and put her on a Mazongoto. This female cop could wiggle her waist! She started calling me all sorts of names and swearing how she will always call me since her husband had starved her and how it is not easy to shaft her at home because they stay many people in the small dilapidated house.

“You can now make noise to the top of your voice, I have paid for the room, I told her. In a flash, she tightened her arms around me like she was some kind of vampire and let out a loud moan. Her heart was pounding very fast against my chest. “Hyena, I didn’t know you were this fantastic, all along I thought those stories are just tales,” she said in a sleepy tone.

“Please try touching yourself because I want you to finish,” I told her. “But I came, it’s you who hasn’t finished!” she said. She started caressing and giving me snobby kisses. And oh…..how I just love it when a woman’s hand caresses my whopper. In the process of touching me, she charged again. “Do you have a speed governor?” I asked her.

“Hyena, I am not a car! Why?” “Because I am going to ‘drive’ you at a very terrific speed,” I said. I lifted her for a doggie and that was when she gave me the full package she ‘sang’ as she sang Sophie Nantongo’s song of Mukwano gunuma.

After the second round, we put on our clothes and moved out. I called a boda boda and gave her 50k before heading to town to meet Juma who had taken my car to a garage.

Till then, I remain Yours Trul

y, The Mighty Hyena.

About Post Author