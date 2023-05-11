FINAL PHASE! Mbarara school games enter business end

Advertisements

The Fresh Dairy Schools championship in Mbarara is getting into the final bend today, Thursday with promises of a very competitive tournament.

The championship, commonly known as Ball Games One, has seven sports, bringing together more than 3,500 players for both boys and girls.

Winners have an eye on the East African championship expected in Huye, Rwanda during the second term holidays.

No upsets so far

Tooro’s King of Kings SS Fort Portal has given so much to the women football national team and national leagues by scouting fresh talent such as Sumayah Komuntale, Cissy Kabarwani, and goalkeeper Diana Kirungi, have run out of luck and time at the championship. The Tooro zonal champions now have one win in four games, with one to play after losing to Gaddafi 2-0 at Kakyeka stadium rendering their last group game against Rev. Jabulani Issoke, a formality.

But all the other favourites such as defending champions St Noa, Kawempe Muslim, Taggy High School, Mukono Parents, Boni Consili and Amus, are still in the running for the trophy whose winner will be determined on Sunday.

Hail Mary

Basketball defending champions St Mary’s Kitende are playing just the way they would have wished, destroying opponents with ease.

In just three group games, the Wakiso school has scored 205 points, the highest at the championship. Only nemesis Buddo SS (100) and St Noa (115) have reached triple digits.

Speaking after they beat Sacred Heart Mushanga 67-9, Kitende coach Jude Okudach was delighted with the way that they played but disappointed with the level of competition.

“It is like we are competing against ourselves as teams from Wakiso and Kampala. That is not a good indicator for the growth of the sport at the grassroots,” Okudach said.

Namilyango in charge

Namilyango remains the team to beat in boys’ hockey as they sit top of Group A with six points.

After overcoming Mbarara High 2-0 in a tense game, they marched into the final day with confidence counting on Ephraim Mutatwala to continue getting the goals.

There is all to play for in the girls’ category as Kakungulu and Gayaza are tied in Group B on six points, so is Namagunga and Bweranyagi in Group A, who are separated by a point.

FRESH DAIRY SCHOOL GAMES

Football – girls

Buhobe 04 Kawempe

Biyaya 5-0 Aiden College

Omega 1-4 Amus

Bugisu HS 2-1 Kangole

Ryakasinga 0-2 Rines

Jipra 3-1 Ngora HS

Mukono Parents 2-0 King of Kings

Boni Consili 10-0 Kiyingi Memorial

Rines 9-0 Ngora HS

Bunya 0-3 Mukono Parents

Selected results

Hockey – Boys

Kyadondo SS 1-0 Namilyango

Kasasa 0-0 SMACK

St Charles Bukerere 0-1 Buddo

Mbarara HS 0-2 Namilyango

Hockey – Girls

Buddo 0-0 Namagunga

St Julian 0-7 Kakungulu

Namagunga 1-1 Bweranyangi

Mushanga 0-0 St Charles Bukerere

Basketball – boys

Seeta High 56-18 Nabumali

Buddo 44-18 Ntare

Elite HS 63-28 Butiki

Amazima 33-32 Mbarara HS

Rushoroza 18-53 Seroma

Kitovu 44-63 Elite HS

Hope Nakirebe 59-26 St Peters Tororo

