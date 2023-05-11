FINAL PHASE! Mbarara school games enter business end
The Fresh Dairy Schools championship in Mbarara is getting into the final bend today, Thursday with promises of a very competitive tournament.
The championship, commonly known as Ball Games One, has seven sports, bringing together more than 3,500 players for both boys and girls.
Winners have an eye on the East African championship expected in Huye, Rwanda during the second term holidays.
No upsets so far
Tooro’s King of Kings SS Fort Portal has given so much to the women football national team and national leagues by scouting fresh talent such as Sumayah Komuntale, Cissy Kabarwani, and goalkeeper Diana Kirungi, have run out of luck and time at the championship. The Tooro zonal champions now have one win in four games, with one to play after losing to Gaddafi 2-0 at Kakyeka stadium rendering their last group game against Rev. Jabulani Issoke, a formality.
But all the other favourites such as defending champions St Noa, Kawempe Muslim, Taggy High School, Mukono Parents, Boni Consili and Amus, are still in the running for the trophy whose winner will be determined on Sunday.
Hail Mary
Basketball defending champions St Mary’s Kitende are playing just the way they would have wished, destroying opponents with ease.
In just three group games, the Wakiso school has scored 205 points, the highest at the championship. Only nemesis Buddo SS (100) and St Noa (115) have reached triple digits.
Speaking after they beat Sacred Heart Mushanga 67-9, Kitende coach Jude Okudach was delighted with the way that they played but disappointed with the level of competition.
“It is like we are competing against ourselves as teams from Wakiso and Kampala. That is not a good indicator for the growth of the sport at the grassroots,” Okudach said.
Namilyango in charge
Namilyango remains the team to beat in boys’ hockey as they sit top of Group A with six points.
After overcoming Mbarara High 2-0 in a tense game, they marched into the final day with confidence counting on Ephraim Mutatwala to continue getting the goals.
There is all to play for in the girls’ category as Kakungulu and Gayaza are tied in Group B on six points, so is Namagunga and Bweranyagi in Group A, who are separated by a point.
FRESH DAIRY SCHOOL GAMES
Football – girls
Buhobe 04 Kawempe
Biyaya 5-0 Aiden College
Omega 1-4 Amus
Bugisu HS 2-1 Kangole
Ryakasinga 0-2 Rines
Jipra 3-1 Ngora HS
Mukono Parents 2-0 King of Kings
Boni Consili 10-0 Kiyingi Memorial
Rines 9-0 Ngora HS
Bunya 0-3 Mukono Parents
Selected results
Hockey – Boys
Kyadondo SS 1-0 Namilyango
Kasasa 0-0 SMACK
St Charles Bukerere 0-1 Buddo
Mbarara HS 0-2 Namilyango
Hockey – Girls
Buddo 0-0 Namagunga
St Julian 0-7 Kakungulu
Namagunga 1-1 Bweranyangi
Mushanga 0-0 St Charles Bukerere
Basketball – boys
Seeta High 56-18 Nabumali
Buddo 44-18 Ntare
Elite HS 63-28 Butiki
Amazima 33-32 Mbarara HS
Rushoroza 18-53 Seroma
Kitovu 44-63 Elite HS
Hope Nakirebe 59-26 St Peters Tororo