Finally; Gorgeous Mary Kim new man revealed, praises him in a song ‘Forever’

Super gorgeous and fast rising singer Mary Kim is one girl to watch out for come 2023.

Forget about the likes of these curvy singers Uganda has, Mary is a true definition of beauty with a booty. And what makes her more beautiful is the fact that she uses her sleek voice to enter into her fan’s hearts by recording good music.

Her latest hit collabo song ‘Forever’ with Danz Eko is a testimony to this.

It is an Afro-dance song that will have you dancing to it when it plays.

In the song, Mary Kim and Danz Eko sings about sticking to one partner and making the relationship last eternity.

The two promise to die into each other hands. It is one song, you listen to and simply fall in love with it.

Mary Kim is really promising and features a wonderful diverse array of musical abilities.

Watch and listen to Forever here;

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts