FINCA Uganda Triumphs at the 2024 Financial Reporting Awards

FINCA Uganda has clinched the 2024 Financial Reporting Award(FiRe) in the Microfinance Deposit Institution (MDI) category! This remarkable achievement not only highlights our commitment to excellence but also marks a significant milestone after two years of receiving certificates of recognition.

In the words of our Chief Financial Officer, Robinah Siima, “Winning this award is not just a reflection of our financial reporting prowess; it embodies our dedication to transparency and accountability. This year’s theme, ‘Promoting Excellence in Corporate Reporting: Disclosing ESG Performance and Progress,’ aligns perfectly with our mission to serve the under-served and unbanked communities.”

Over the past years, FINCA Uganda has relentlessly focused on improving the quality of our reporting. Our commitment to best serving our customers has driven us to innovate and adapt, ensuring that we meet their evolving needs while creating a positive impact in their lives. Robinah emphasized, “Our reporting is more than just numbers; it tells the story of lives transformed through access to financial services.”

This award is a testament to FINCA Uganda’s position as a leader among MDIs. Robinah stated, “Trust from our stakeholders is earned through consistent performance and transparency.

This accolade reinforces our belief that effective communication of our achievements is essential for building lasting relationships.”

As we celebrate this victory, we remain committed to enhancing our services and expanding our reach. “Our journey doesn’t end here. We will continue to innovate, ensuring that we provide relevant financial solutions that empower low-income entrepreneurs across Uganda.”

Join us in celebrating this incredible achievement! Together, we will continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve. Thank you for your unwavering support as we strive for excellence in everything we do!

