‘Fire baby’ Nwagi to fire up lovers at Pavillion Hotel on Valentine’s day

Ugandan baby girl Winnie Nwagi and comedian Mariachi will fire up Lovers on Valentines day at Pavillion Hotel in Kampala.

Nwagi is already in all moods to mess up Kampala city lovers with her songs.

She will be performing alongside great Uganda’s top musicians and comedians like; Mc Mariachi and many others.

Winnie Nakanwagi professionally known as Winnie Nwagi Ugandan singer, performer and actress born on July 20, 1989. Winnie is well known for her song “Musawo”. She also has other hit singles such as “Bunsonso mola” and “Embeera”. She is signed to Swangz Avenue.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts