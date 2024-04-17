Fire Destroys Dormitory at Rwenyaga Secondary Schoo

By Moses Agaba

Police in Rwampara district are investigating the circumstances that led to a fire outbreak affecting two boys’ dormitories at Rwenyaga Secondary School in Mwizi Sub County, Rwampara District.

It’s alleged that on the late evening of April 14th 2024, at Rwenyaga Secondary School, most of the students had gone to watch a football match between Arsenal and Aston Villa in the school’s main hall.

SP Samson Kasasira the police spokesperson for the Rwizi region, says that the fire broke out in the Felix block, which houses two dormitories: Peace, accommodating 48 students, and Rich, accommodating 32 students.

Kasasira says that a senior six student who was revising in a nearby classroom quickly reported the matter to the teachers, who then disconnected the electricity.

He says that the fire started in the Peace dormitory, but they were able to rescue property from the Rich dormitory. Attempts were made to extinguish the fire with water and soil, but unfortunately, all the property in the Peace Dormitory, including the roof of the structure, was destroyed but fortunately, no students died.

Kasasira says that preliminary investigations show that a charcoal flat iron was left on a bed as students forgot about it rushing to watch the Arsenal match against Aston villa. This could have been the cause of the fire outbreak, while inquiries into the matter are still ongoing.

About Post Author