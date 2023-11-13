fireworks Advertising Boosts Busoga Royal Wedding with Ushs. 43 Million Support

Advertisements

Kampala: fireworks Advertising, a communication, sales, and marketing advisory firm that delivers more comprehensive solutions has today announced its contribution of Ushs. 43 million towards the upcoming Busoga Kingdom Royal Wedding, slated for November 18th, 2023, in Bugembe, Jinja Municipality, at Christ’s Cathedral in Bugembe Town.

fireworks Advertising has made its mark in the industry by delivering captivating and impactful campaigns that create top-of-the-mind awareness for its client’s brands and ultimately helping them to achieve their business objectives and committed the same support to Busoga Kingdom through the upcoming Royal Wedding.

Addressing the media at Sheraton Hotel Kampala, Walter Wafula, General Manager, brainchild BCW, the Public Relations, Digital and Events division of fireworks Advertising said, “It is a great honor for fireworks Advertising to be part of the Busoga Royal Wedding and to support the organsing committee. Today, we are pleased to announce our contribution worth Ushs. 43 million in in-kind support, towards the upcoming Busoga Kingdom -Royal Wedding of His Majesty, King Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope and Her Royal Highness Jovia Mutesi.

He added, “Culture is an important aspect of any organization and community because it guarantees continuity and success of people and a country. Therefore, our participation in the Royal Wedding is a testament that we respect culture. It’s not just a wedding, it’s a celebration of culture, unity and love for the Kingdom and for Ugandans and we are proud to be part of it. We therefore wish His Majesty and Her Royal Highness, the people of Busoga and Uganda, a successful wedding.”

fireworks Advertising is the Kingdom’s official Royal Wedding communication’s partner and is providing the overall marketing communications strategy and wedding’s awareness and fundraising efforts.

Receiving the agency’s contribution, Busoga Kingdom’s 2nd Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Osman Noor and the Chairman of the Busoga Royal Wedding Central Organising Committee, Owek. Eng Patrick Batumbya thanked fireworks Advertising for supporting the Kingdom in organising The Royal Wedding, through publicity and strategic communications.

Owek. Batumbya, said, “The money announced is not a small amount, but worth the services extended and we are happy with what the agency has done so far.”

He encouraged the public to support the King as he weds the Queen.

fireworks Advertising is a communication, sales and marketing advisory firm that delivers more comprehensive solutions than traditional advertising agencies.

We opened our doors in June 2008 and have never looked back since. Over the years, fireworks Advertising has propelled several brands onto a much higher pedestal in their respective industries and has nurtured some of the most creative minds in advertising.

We have made our mark in the industry by delivering captivating and impactful campaigns that create top of the mind awareness for our clients’ brands and ultimately help them to achieve their business objectives.

brainchild BCW is Uganda’s most-award Public Relations, Digital and Events agency. We have won several prestigious awards at the Public Relations Association of Uganda Excellence Awards and SABRE Africa Awards for outstanding reputation, crisis, digital campaigns and events management for our clients over the last 14 years. Our clients span various sectors for the economy such as telecommunications, banking, insurance, oil & gas, health, Not-for-profit, and government.

We are the exclusive affiliate for BCW in Uganda and Rwanda. BCW is a world leader in full-service communications work and Africa’s largest PR network and we have a solid and high value relationship that enables us to deliver international quality services to our local and global clients.

