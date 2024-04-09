First Lady condemns division among Church leaders, Christians

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

As differences and divisionism keep escalating among Born Again Pentecostal Churches in Uganda, the First Lady and the Minister of Education, Janet Kataha Museveni has condemned the disagreements regarding the spiritual teaching and asked for harmony.

The first Lady has also revealed that it is found disturbing that there is still so much division in the Body of Christ as well as disagreement regarding the spiritual teaching both amongst congregations and the leadership.

She appealed to the Christians and the church leaders to live in harmony with each other and to ensure there is no division in the church rather be of one mind and purpose.

She further noted that Christian leaders should strive for the effective standard of Love and unity, but this does not imply that church leaders must always agree with one another, on the contrary while they may have differing perspectives as leaders, the body of Christ should not be allowed to become divided.

Janet made the call last weekend at Kamukuzi hill in Mbarara City during the consecration of the King of Kings Church’s Bishop Dr. Silas Tayebwa as the Regional Overseer for Ankore under the National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches in Uganda.

The First Lady was represented by Minister David Bahati as Chief Guest of Honor at the event officiated by the Archbishop Dr. Moses Odongo, the General Overseer National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches in Uganda.

First Lady Janet also appealed to the Church Leaders and other civic leaders to be mindful by using the Church for building the Kingdom and not for dividing the Christians.

“Now turning to the collaboration between the church and our civic leaders, I am grateful for the support and promoting government programs and initiatives that have been put in place for the good of our citizens. You should consistently use your platforms to encourage community participation in health programs, in promoting the girl child education and for being instrumental in mobilizing people to participate in various economic empowerment programs like PDM and Emyoga and others,” said the First Lady Janet Museveni.

She also appealed to the leaders to have influence over the large congregations to continue monitoring and overseeing the implementation of government programs in their respective areas. She also asked the leaders to work as the channel of communication between the government and the people to ensure that there is no injustice and discrimination in the delivery of Government services.

Bishop Silas Tayebwa asked the Government to officially officiate and put on the calendar a Pentecost Sunday day and be recognized in the country.

Bishop Tayebwa also lamented that as the church leader of King of Kings Church and the overseer of Ankore Region, he operates services of God without the land owned by the church. Bishop Tayebwa has always been in battle with Mbarara District Leadership over the request for a lease on the land where King of Kings Church is situated.

“I have been elected in Office that has no land and it’s also unfortunate that the leader you have elected is also renting land here at Kamukuzi. Now I have two challenges, running the office that has no land and also leading the church that has no land, I request the Government to offer us a piece of Land in Ankore here where we can operate our services for the office I have assumed today. Just in two years we have the capacity to put a mega building as a church to serve our believers. It’s good that when we were in Kyankwanzi the President pledged to give land to all Pentecostal Churches in Uganda and by God’s grace this will happen,” said Bishop Silas Tayebwa.

About Post Author