First lady contributes Sh50m towards construction of late uncle Kazoora’s stalled hospital project

Guest of Honor Kaboyo, Woman Kamateneti, Area MP Kabasharira, and other MPs receiving a gift from the Women

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

The First lady, Janet Museveni has contributed Shs 50 million towards the construction of her late uncle’s stalled health facility project.

Janet made the contribution on Thursday 21st March 2024 during the fundraising ceremony for the construction of Kizinga Health Center II located in Ntungamo district.

The fundraising coincided with international women’s day celebrations held at Kizinga Play Ground in Kizinga Parish, Ngoma Sub-county in Rushenyi County, Ntungamo District.

The raised funds will among others go into construction of a maternity, labour wards and staff quarters.

Janet was represented by Luwero Triangle Minister Alice Kaboyo.

Janet made a contribution of Sh50m and Kaboyo Sh10m.

The Kizinga Health Center II project was started by the late John Kazoora, former Mp Rushenyi County. Kazoora, an uncle to Janet, envisaged the facility to serve a population of border communities between Ngoma Sub-county in Uganda and Nyagatare Sub-county in Rwanda.

However, when he died it stalled, prompting residents to seek medical services far away from their homes in Health centers like Rubare and Ngoma Health Center III.

This prompted area leaders led by Woman Mp Ntungamo District, Joseline Bata Kamateneti to do something.

Janet, in her prepared speech read by Kaboyo, commended locals and area leaders’ (Ntungamo District and Rushenyi county leadership) efforts to complete the Kizinga Health Center II project in honor of her late uncle’s memory.

She further tasked area leaders to supervise the project to the dot.

“When I became Member of Parliament I said I should put a strategy that wherever we go for the functions like Women’s Day celebrations we should leave something that would benefit the community permanently. Last year, we went to Kishami and constructed a Girls dormitory.

“The message that I have for my fellow leaders is that if you’re going to seek for leadership you have to thoroughly study your areas you lead and the history of those areas and the key demands of the people living in those areas. Basing on such experience, I made a study about Nugoma Sub-county’s most challenges and I found out that the major problem was Kizinga Health Center II. From then I made a decision that for Ntungamo District Women’s day celebrations must be held in Kizinga to have contributions towards the construction of this Health Center.

“And by God’s grace we appreciate the First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni who has contributed for us UGX. 50M and Hon Minister Alice Kaboyo who has pledged for us in her capacity UGX.10M for having represented the First Lady who was expected as the Chief Guest of Honor, ” said Kamateneti , the Woman Member of Parliament Ntungamo District.

A number of Members of Parliament from Western Uganda turned up for this cause and supported the cause. They include Catherine Ndamira, (MP Kabale District), Margaret Rwebyambu (Mbarara District Woman MP), Rita Bwahika (Woman MP Mbarara City), William Beijukye Zinkurateire, (MP Ruhama East) and among others.

During the function which was organized by Woman Mp Ntungamo District in in collaboration with district leadership including the Mp Rushenyi County, out of the required Sh100m for the project, Sh98m was raised.

“As a leader, the most important thing I first concentrated on was health, and this is the reason why I worked hard and brought two Ambulances to Rushenyi— one is stationed in Rushoka Health Center IV and another one is stationed at Rubare Health Center IV.

We are optimistic that when this Health Center of Kizinga is constructed, and has medical staff in place, the communities will benefit much in terms of health services,” said Kabasharira, Member of Parliament Rushenyi County.

Margret Rwebyambu, the Mbarara District Woman MP appealed to residents to always support the Government in the areas that it has not extended some services.

