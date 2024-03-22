First lady to grace inaugural all African multidisciplinary research conference

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni is expected to grace the Network for Education and Multidisciplinary Research Africa (NEMRA) conference on Monday next week, at Makerere University.

NEMRA is proud to announce the inaugural All African Multidisciplinary Research Conference scheduled to take place at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, from March 28th to 29th, 2024.

The NEMRA Managing Director, Dr. Juliet Kyayesiimira, reveals that the Minister confirmed through her aides early this week and will flag – off the two day conference.

Under the theme, “Develop Research for Policy Formulation and Community Development,” this groundbreaking conference will bring together hundreds of researchers, ranging from top-notch experts to early career scholars, both locally and internationally. The event will be held in a hybrid format at the College of Business and Management Sciences (COBAMS), allowing for both physical attendance and online participation.

Dr. Kyayesiimira reveals that the Conference sub- themes will cover such multidisciplinary areas as; Urbanization and Cities, Youth and Livelihoods, Planetary Crises, Social Economic Resilience, Business and Entrepreneurship, Food Security, Political Science and Governance, Policy and Policy Discourse, One Health and Community Engagement, Higher Education Management and Research Uptake, Language, Culture, Literature, and Education for Development, Information and Communication Technologies for Socio-economic Development, Liberal Arts, Socialization, and Integrated Development, Media and Communications and Clinical Practice.

Why NEMRA Conference?

Dr.Kyaesiimira says the conference will serve as a culmination of NEMRA’s efforts to promote collaboration, networking, and research dissemination among academia, postgraduate students, and practitioners across Africa.

“With a focus on multidisciplinary research, this event will provide a platform for showcasing the impact of the research we do on policy formulation and the overall community development,”

In all, 50 papers and seven posters will be presented during the conference that will be punctuated with entertainment by Makerere University Department of performing Arts and Film.

About NEMRA

NEMRA, is a Uganda-based inter-institutional network which is dedicated to advancing multidisciplinary research across Africa. For the last five years, it has succeeded at the forefront of research capacity building initiatives in the country and beyond and has been recognizes by President Yoweri Museveni, among others.

With a mission to demystify academic research and foster solutions to societal problems, NEMRA has championed training, mentorship, and research dissemination. In line with its strategic goals, NEMRA is proud to host its inaugural annual academic conference.

She reveals that the conference will have keynote speakers who are prominent researchers and academic influencers in Uganda. They are Prof. William Bazeyo who is professor of Occupational Medicine, and retired from Makerere University where he had served as lecturer, Dean School of Public Health’s and finally Deputy Vice Chancellor Finance & Administration. He is a key pillar in various public health and community engagement projects including The HEALTH Alliance and the chief of party of ResilientAfrica Network (RAN). Professor Bazeyo also serves as a mentor/advisor on resources mobilization for research.

The other speakers are; Dr. HamisMugandawala of the National Planning Authority, Ms. Mercy Kainobwisho, Registrar General of the Uganda Registration Services Board, Dr. Martin Ongol from Uganda National Council for Science and Technology.

Registration and Participation

Participants, are invited to registered for this conference with options for both in-person and physical attendance with the following persons: Dr. ApophiaAgiresaasi: agiresaasi@gmail.com and Dr. Gad RuzaazaNdaruhutse: gruzaaza@must.ac.ug

Member of the public are encouraged to follow the conference proceedings using the hashtag #NEMRAConference2024 @NEMRA_Africa on X.

