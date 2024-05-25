First Lady urges married couples to hold marriage as an important structure in the Nation Development 

By Evans Najuna

Kampala – Ugandas First Lady who doubles as the Minister of Education and sports, Mrs. Janet Kataha Museveni has urged married couples to hold marriage is an important structure in the overall development of the nation. The message of the First Lady was delivered by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director, Ms. Dorothy Kisaka, who represented her at the Marriage Conference hosted by the Bible Society of Uganda on Friday at Africana Hotel in Kampala.

She underscored the importance of the family structure saying it’s the family that gives us the nurture, the structure, the equipping and support to nurture others whether they are children born in the home or others adopted from the community.

She urged couples to forgive each other and to allow each one to thrive and prosper, saying; ‘let him be, and, let her be’. Mrs. Museveni who celebrated fifty years in marriage last year, laid emphasis on forgiveness and tolerance as key tenets of a long lasting marriage.

The opening address was delivered by the Most Reverend Paul Ssemwogerere, the Archbishop of Kampala Diocese calling upon Christians to be faithful to each other in marriage.

This conference was attended by distinguished Christian leaders from different churches under Bible Society including; Justice Mike Chibita, Rev. Cannon Rebecca Nyegenye, Prof. Alfred Olwa, Dr. Evas Atwine, Bishop Simon Peter Emiau, Prof Ezra Suruma, Paul Bosson among others.

