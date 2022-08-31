Flavia Kabuura to host the ‘Desert Island Discs’ show on Capital FM, replaces Simon Kasyate

Flavia Tumusiime Kabuura has been handed a fresh start on Capital FM as the ‘Desert Island Discs’ show host that was previously hosted by Simon Kasyate

Using her Instagram space, Flavia announced the good news

“Dear friends, thank you for the love and support. I feel truly blessed and pray that you prosper from your kind thoughts and gestures towards me since yesterday when I chose to leave the AM-PM show after a decade plus,” Tumusiime wrote on Instagram. “Capital FM decided I would be a perfect fit to profile the best success stories in the country with DESERT ISLAND DISCS. Join me every Sunday starting 4th September,” she added.

It should be recalled that today (31st August 2022) was the final day of Flavia Tumusiime’s 16-year career on the Midmorning show on Capital FM.

She, however, revealed that she was still to remain at Capital FM pursuing something else, leaving her fans guessing what new role she was set to undertake.