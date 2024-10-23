Flexipay Unbelievable Discounts Bring Life at OBA Fest, ‘Soda Was More Expensive Than Beer’

For the first time in history carbonated products like soda became more expensive than beer at the long awaited OBA Fest that happened over the weekend, thanks to unbeatable discounts offered by Flexipay.

The festival, which kicked off on Friday, saw thousands of revelers flock the Munyonyo based Jahazi Pier to enjoy music, food, and drinks till the wee hours of Monday.

However, what has left many attendees stunned is the pricing of soft drinks versus beer. A bottle of soda was retailing at UGX 3,000/-, while a bottle of beer is going for as low as UGX 1,000/-, strictly for those who purchases via the Stanbic Bank’s FlexiPay mobile application.

“Flexipay is a lifestyle product that enables people to transact without necessarily having cash. We have done this because we wanted to enjoy and give our customers an unforgettable OBA experience,” said Jackie Abwol, the Flexipay Marketing Manager.

Abwol added that she wants Ugandans to know that every time they see a Flexipay sponsorship on any event, they should expect nothing but massive discounts not only on food and beverages but also on tickets that are usually sold at flash sales.

“By the way, Flexipay is not just a ticketing platform, one can pay all utilities bills, shopping, buying goods and services, send Money to banks and Mobile Money to people both in Uganda and across the region,” Abwol said, adding that the app is here to revolutionize the cashless economy.

Murungi Alex, one of the revelers at the event, highlighted that the offer extremely exceeded his expectations and enjoyed every bit of the party because he was not worried about expenditure.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw the prices, I first thought it was a joke until the MC announced it more than three times. So I went with to the tents, paid UGX 10,000 via the USSD *291#, but I was shocked they handed 10 bottles – I even failed to carry them! This has never happened ever since I started attending concerts. I’m telling you, these Flexipay happy hours made OBA Fest truly special,” Murungi said.

Organized by Uganda Breweries Limited in partnership with Talent Africa, and Swangz Avenue, OBA Fest has for a while scooped top a ranking position as a must attend event for revelers across the region.

This year’s three day extravaganza featured Musicians like Vinka, Bebe Cool, Azawi, Elijah Kitaka, MicoOuma, Blue 3, Madox, FikFamaica among others. The party was hosted by NRG’s Sheila Saulta and NTV’s DagyNyc.

