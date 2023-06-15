Folk Diva, Dorrys Mutahunga, to present a double video premier for”Mwiine Rukaari” and “Sacrifice” songs tonight

Advertisements

Renowned artist Dorrys Mutahunga is set to captivate audiences with the premiere of two highly anticipated music videos tonight at exactly 12:00 hours Ugandan time.

At the clock of midnight, music enthusiasts can tune in to all of Dorrys Mutahunga’s official social platforms to witness the unveiling of “Mwiine Rukaari” and “Sacrifice.”

“Mwiine Rukaari” showcases Dorry’s remarkable storytelling prowess, narrating the passionate journey of a young girl’s marriage proposal. The song beautifully captures the emotions and sentiments tied to this significant moment, providing a glimpse into the Ankole heritage of Uganda. With carefully crafted lyrics and the enchanting Ankole heritage ensemble, including the mesmerizing sound of the flute, Dorry transports listeners to the authentic wonders of Uganda’s rich cultural heritage.

In contrast, “Sacrifice” delves into the profound concept of exchange within relationships. Dorry’s soul-stirring conversation between humanity and divinity encourages listeners to reflect on the sacrifices they can offer to a love that abundantly provides. Through this Afro-pop gospel track, Dorry delivers a powerful message of reciprocity and the rewards that come from giving wholeheartedly.

As an artist passionate about heritage and rooted in her cultural identity in Western Uganda’s Nkore region, Dorry’s music resonates deeply with audiences worldwide. Her commitment to preserving and promoting heritage has earned her numerous awards and accolades. With over 100 folk-pop tunes to her credit, Dorry Mutahunga has become a household name in the realm of heritage, classical, and gospel music.

With the powerful collaboration of David Baguma from Spectrum David Studio and Audio production and Joshua Migadde’s creative lyrics video, “Sacrifice” delivers a powerful message that resonates with audiences across genres.

“Don’t miss the extraordinary double video premiere of “Mwiine Rukaari” and “Sacrifice” by Dorry Mutahunga, a testament to our artistic brilliance and dedication to showcasing the beauty of Ugandan heritage,” she says.

She adds that her fans and well-wishers should join her at midnight tonight on her official social platforms for an unforgettable experience.

The premier will feature in these links: https://youtu.be/2Bpt2-AhvRs and https://youtu.be/bGD3-yZFX2Q

The other social media platforms are:

You Tube:Mutahunga Dorrys and Dorrys Mutahunga for Tiktok, SnapChat, Spotify, Facebook and Audio Mark.

“Get ready to be enthralled by our enchanting melodies as we prepare to premiere not one, but two captivating music videos,” she announced this evening.

About Dorrys Mutahunga

Dorrys Mutahunga is a renowned Ugandan singer, songwriter, and performer. She is recognized as a sassy Queen of Heritage and a Western Uganda folk diva. With her exceptional talent and deep-rooted connection to her cultural heritage, Dorrys has made a significant impact on the music scene in Uganda.

Known for her captivating vocals and storytelling abilities, Dorrys specializes in folk-pop, heritage, classical, and gospel music genres. Her music often celebrates and preserves the rich traditions and cultural heritage of Uganda, specifically the Kingdom of Ankole. Dorrys’s songs are characterized by their heartfelt lyrics, melodious tunes, and incorporation of traditional instruments.

As a multi-award-winning artist, Dorrys has received accolades for her contributions to the music industry. Her dedication to promoting and archiving heritage music has made her a respected figure in Uganda’s music scene. Dorrys has written and performed over 100 folk-pop tunes, including popular tracks like “Keitetsi,” “Mugirenta,” “Ninkukunda,” “Barbara,” “Kwera,” and “Believe.”

With her captivating performances and commitment to excellence, Dorrys Mutahunga continues to inspire audiences and contribute to the cultural and musical landscape of Uganda. Her music serves as a bridge between the past and the present, connecting people through the universal language of music.

