Football legends Eto’o, Drogba, Lualua, Diouf among others to be in the country for The Uganda French ship week.

By Mariam Ayebare & Agencies

The African football legends Eto’o, Drogba, Diouf, Njitap, Yaya Toure among others are expected to be in the country for the Uganda French ship week which will take place from March 21 st to 28th March alongside the well-celebrated music band KASSAV.

Football greats Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o will headline a host of other African football legends that will face the Uganda Cranes legends at Namboole which will be captained by Geoffrey Massa on March 22.

The Uganda-France Friendship week normally consists of a series of events which include culture, sports, music, business among others. This week is organized by the French embassy, Alliance Francaise Kampala, Uganda Olympics Committee and Uganda companies.



The African football legends expected to be in the country include; Didier Drogba, Diouf El Hadji, Kamara Diomansy, Aboubakar Camara, Samuel Eto’o, Geremi Njitap, Shabani Nonda, Yaya Toure, Didier Zokora, Emmanuel Ebou,Taribo West, Mohamed Sissoko, Benjani Mwaruwari,Robert Kidiaba,Olivier Kapo, Khalilou Fadiga, Lomana Tresor Lualua, Nkongolo Herita Ilunga, Aliou Goloko, Kossi Agassa, Allasane Ndour.