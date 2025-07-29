FORCE FOR GOOD! Centenary Bank, Rotary Uganda Unite to Activate Hope for Cancer Patients at Nsambya Hospital

Centenary Bank, Uganda’s leading indigenous financial institution in partnership with Rotary Uganda, through the Hope Creator Presidents, activated the 2025 Rotary Cancer Run at Nsambya Hospital.

The activation championed by the Rotary Hope Creator Presidents is set to usher in the marathon scheduled for 31st August 2025 at the Kololo Independence Grounds.

According to the Uganda Cancer Institute, an estimated 33,000 Ugandans are diagnosed with cancer annually, a stark reminder of the urgent need to break barriers and close critical gaps in cancer prevention, early detection, and patient support to reduce both incidence and mortality.

Advertisements

Speaking at the activation, Dr Fabian Kasi, Managing Director, Centenary Bank, the Run’s lead sponsor and District 9213 Governor Nominee 2025/26, commended efforts of Rotary Uganda and partners to the cause.

He said, “I want to thank Rotary for inviting to be part of an engagement that is so dear to us being a people’s bank. We have come a long journey with Rotary International and continue in this journey through several projects ranging from health, education, environmental preservation and many other community activities. It is humbling that Our Bank gets the opportunity to be a key stakeholder in this initiative that is contributing positively to Uganda’s health system.”

In his keynote address, Rotary International Director Elect, Emmanuel Katongole highlighted the essence of collaboration for social good. He said, “Today, we are standing in solidarity with patients to restore hope. This Cancer Run Activation reminds us that when we come together as Rotarians, partners, and citizens, we can raise funds, restore dignity, extend life, and give our brothers and sisters a fighting chance. Let this continue to be our legacy, that we chose to act, to care, and to unite for good.”

Every year, Centenary Bank dedicates 2% of its net profit towards impactful Corporate Social Investment projects that improve education, healthcare, livelihoods, and the environment. This year, the Bank contributed UGX 500 million to the Rotary Cancer Run 2025.

The Bank has so far supported 13 Rotary Cancer runs and contributed over 3 billion Uganda Shillings to the cause of fighting cancer. Additionally, it has actively participated in more than 300 health camps with rotary across the country and supported projects including Vijana Powa youth initiative, the Peace Center, the Blood Bank, district conferences, malaria prevention, cancer awareness parades, early detection campaigns, media campaigns across the country, construction of the Rotary Centenary Bank cancer center and construction of the bunkers here at Nsambya Hospital.

About Post Author