Foreign Affairs Minister Hon Jeje Odongo discusses bilateral relations on the sidelines  Antalya Diplomacy Forum 

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar participated in a Panel discussion during the ongoing Antalya Diplomacy Forum, on the theme “Connecting Africa: A Prospect for Continental Integration”. The Forum runs from April 11th to 13th 2025.

The MFA highlighted the urgency of promoting connectivity in Africa through infrastructure, trade and digital connection. He also spoke about the challenges and opportunities for Africa integration and emphasized the importance of uplifting Africans into the money economy, value addition in production and attraction of FDI as well as building a Continental single market.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Hon. Odongo held talks with H.E. Yvangil Pinto, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. They discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, including negotiation and conclusion of MOUs in various fields of cooperation and the holding of the Uganda-Venezuela Joint Permanent Commission in September 2025. In addition, the two Ministers also shared views of global issues of mutual interest, including support for Uganda’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Hon. Odongo separately met with H.E. Jurai Blanar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovakia. The two Ministers exchanged views on how to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries and agreed to engage in the establishment of a framewaork of cooperation between Uganda and Slovakia, as well as coordinate and collaborate in international fora.

On the regional front, Hon. Odongo held a bilateral meeting with Prime Cabinet Secretary and Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya. They reaffirmed both countries’ shared commitment to deepening Kenya-Uganda ties, guided by mutual interest and regional solidarity. Key on the agenda was the pursuit of lasting peace in South Sudan, Sudan, and eastern DRC. Both Ministers resolved to rally EAC partners towards stronger, coordinated action through African-led frameworks for sustainable solutions.

In the same vein, Hon. Odongo held a bilateral meeting with H.E. Olivier Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Rwanda. The two Ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations and regional issues of mutual concern to both countries. They reiterated the need to address emerging challenges in the region in a holistic manner to ensure sustainable peace and security.

Hon. Odongo also took the opportunity to meet with Mr. Deodat Maharaj, the Managing Director of the UN Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries. The Minister and the Managing director discussed possible areas of cooperation, including capacity building and implementation of projects in Science, Technology and innovation in Uganda.

Antalya Diplomacy Forum is a Turkish Government organized international platform that annually brings together world leaders, researchers and policy makers to exchange views on global issues of concern. The 2025 edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum is the 4th successive platform, held in the City of Antalya.

