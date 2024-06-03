Former Attorney General Dr. Makubuya dead

Former Attorney General (AG) Dr. Kiddu Makubuya is dead after along battle with illness.

He died at 73, but a very frustrated man, according to close friends.

Makubuya is a former Member of Parliament for Katikamu South Constituency in Luweero District.

He held several positions in president Museveni’s government which include: Minister of State in charge of Luwero Triangle, State Minister for Foreign Affairs (International Cooperation), Minister of Education and Sports, Justice Minister, Attorney General and Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister.

He resigned from the cabinet on 16 February 2012.

