Former CID Spokesperson Twine remanded over  hate speech, inciting violence

Charles Twine, the former spokesperson of the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) of the Uganda Police Force, was this Thursday remanded to Luzira over charges of hate speech, inciting violence allegedly against the First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba the Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF and other government officials.

Twine is accused of allegedly spreading malicious information against Uganda’s top leadership.

“Between the months of April 2024-2025, at various places in Kampala, you misused a computer to say or share information to the effect that the Bahima are killers,” reads one of the charges against Twine.

Twine is also accused of using derogatory terms against the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa and Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Twine’s sudden appearance in court follows days of uncertainty surrounding his whereabouts.

His family had earlier sounded the alarm, reporting him missing since last week.

According to relatives, Twine was last seen after attending a scheduled meeting at the police headquarters in Naguru with the Inspector General of Police.

At the time of his disappearance, Twine was serving as the Officer in Charge of Investigations at Parliament.

He had reportedly cut short an official trip to Mbarara with a parliamentary committee on Monday, returning to Kampala for the Wednesday morning appointment.

“He left Mbarara on Tuesday night. His phones went off by midday on Wednesday. We have not heard from him since,” a family member told reporters on Thursday.

Twine, who served as CID spokesperson during a sensitive period of police operations, is known for his forthright communication style and familiarity with high-level security matters.

Human rights groups have called for clarity on his legal status and the respect of due process.

“We demand transparency from the security agencies and assurance that Mr. Twine’s rights are protected,” said one advocate.

