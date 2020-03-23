Former Dfcu bank MD named Chairperson URA Board of Directors

Spread the love

















By RedPepper DIGITAL

Kampala – Former Managing Director of dfcu Bank, Mr Juma Kisaame, has on Monday March 23, been appointed the new chairperson of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Board of Directors.

Leaving dfcu Bank at the end of 2018, Mr Kisaame was flagged off at a colourful ceremony in February 2019 at Kampala Serena Hotel graced by Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga. He was replaced by Mathias Katamba.

The shrewd banking guru replaces Dr Simon Kagugube, who passed on in February 2020 after succumbing to a heart complication.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of the new Chairperson of our Board of Directors, Mr Juma Kisaame. Congratulations to him from the URA Family,” read a statement issued by the tax-body.

Mr Kisaame boasts of a wealth of experience to a tune of over two decades in the Banking industry

Kisaame joined dfcu Limited, the holding company in 1992 as head of finance and held several senior positions before being appointed as managing director in 2007 – a position he held for 11 years till the board announced his retirement plans at the end of 2018.