Former DPC Ahimbisibwe found hanging dead at his home , was facing charges of attempted murder

Police in Kampala metropolitan are investigating the circumstances under which Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Julius Ahimbisibwe was found dead and his body hanging in his home.

SSP Ahimbisibwe was found dead at his home in Nakitokolo, Kyengera town council, Wakiso District.

According to sources in police , detectives are investigating allegations of suicide, although a claim we could not confirm by press time.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Rusoke Kituuma, the police spokesperson said police can not pronounce it as suicide until the postmortem report is out .

‘’ We understand that some people may want to connect this incident to the past matters , but we urge the public to allow investigations to proceed’’, said Rusoke.

It should be remembered that the former Jinja Road Division Police Commander was accused of shooting and injuring the mother of his two children, as well as raping her, and he surrendered himself a week after he went missing.

Ahimbisibwe turned himself in at the Nsambya detention center facing tentative charges of rape, assault, and attempted murder.

The victim reported the incident to the police, recounting the harrowing events of the night of March 5, 2024 .

Preliminary findings indicate Ahimbisibwe arrived at his former wife’s residence in the early hours of March 5. Neighbors recounted that he forced his way in after knocking on the gate repeatedly, leading to an altercation. During the struggle, Ahimbisibwe allegedly assaulted the victim, holding her by the neck while brandishing a pistol.

In the ensuing chaos, the victim managed to fend him off, resulting in a gunshot wound to her shoulder. She was rushed to Mulago Hospital for medical treatment.

At the hospital, Ahimbisibwe reportedly falsely claimed to security personnel and medics in the casualty ward that the victim was his sister, shot by unknown assailants. He insisted on treating her himself and taking her back home.

Upon reaching home, Ahimbisibwe allegedly forced his former wife into sexual intercourse, following which he fell asleep. The victim seized the opportunity to flee and seek medical assistance before alerting her relatives.

Subsequently, officers from Nsangi Police Station raided Ahimbisibwe’s home in Nakitokolo, Kyengera town council, Wakiso district, after receiving reports that he had shot and wounded his former wife during an argument.

Investigators collected Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) samples from the crime scene and took samples from the victim for analysis at the government analytical laboratory in Wandegeya, Kampala.

In the following week, police announced the replacement of Ahimbisibwe as Jinja Road police commander. Superintendent of Police Patrick Opiyo was appointed as the new commander.

