Former Makerere University Guild Race NRM Flag Bearer Hussein Joins Race for Eastern Youth MP

Hussein Ibra, the former Makerere University National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer on Friday June 13th 2025 stormed the national secretariat of theruling NRM party, where he collected the expression of interest and nomination forms of the party to vie for the Eastern Youth Member of Parliament (MP) seat come 2026.

Holding a portrait of President Museveni, Hussein a staunch NRM and Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) was accompanied by several youth leaders including the former Makerere University Guild President Lawrence Alionzi, known as Dangote.

Hussein, who is also a youth councilor in Jinja City , Eastern Uganda while speaking to journalists shortly after picking the nomination forms called on youth to support him for the betterment of the youth agenda in Eastern.

‘’Youth in Eastern Uganda face significant challenges related to poverty, unemployment, lack of skills, and access to education, health, and social services. Specific issues include high unemployment rates, low-quality jobs, and limited opportunities for skill acquisition and viable employment. I have come up to be the Voice of the youth by asking them to send me to parliament for effective representation’’, said Hussein.

He said Poverty, including limited access to resources and basic needs, significantly impacts the lives of youth and their ability to pursue education, training, and employment in the region.

“I call upon the youth to support me so that we work together to improve our lives. We are the majority in this country and we need to rebuild our relevancy in the issues of this nation. I have picked my nomination forms today,” said Hussein.

He said the high percentage of youth in eastern Uganda are unemployed or underemployed, with many working in informal sectors with low wages and poor conditions , and one of the best solutions is to have a youth leader who would lobby for start-ups , skills development among other empowerment initiatives.

There are currently five youth MPs representing the eastern, western, northern, central regions and a national female MP.

Over 2,100 aspirants have so far picked nomination forms to contest for various positions within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The nomination forms are to be returned between June 17 and June 30, 2025. Tanga attributed the surge in numbers to increased interest from youth and returning former legislators. He said the party will hold consensus meetings to minimise internal divisions.

The nomination exercise continues amid rising interest from both incumbents and new faces seeking to shape the NRM’s political direction.

