FORMER PRESIDENT HOSNI MUBARAK DIES AFTER RULING FOR 30 YEARS

By Jolly Gwari & Agencies

Hosni Mubarak, Egypt’s president for almost 30 years who stepped down after a popular revolution in 2011, has died according to BBC. Mubarak was born in a rural village in the Nile.



Delta in 1928. He left behind a complicated legacy as his rule was partly characterized by corruption, police brutality, political repression, and entrenched economic problems. He joined the Egyptian air force in 1949, graduating as a pilot the following year.

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies at 91

He rose through the ranks to become the commander-in-chief of the Egyptian air force in 1972. Mubarak served as Egypt’s fourth president starting later in 1981 until his ouster in what became known as the Arab Spring revolution.

The 91-year-old is said to have been in the hospital for several weeks before his death. Mubarak, known by his nickname as the modern-day “Pharoah”, ruled Egypt as an autocrat for three decades from 1981, and was jailed for years after the Arab Spring uprising that ended his rule.

He was given a life sentence for the deaths of anti-government protesters at the heart of the revolution but was released in 2017 after being acquitted for the most of the charges.



As president, Mubarak sent the army in to quell mutineers in the 1980s, and also repaired relations with Arab states after Sadat’s peace with Israel. In 1989, Egypt was readmitted to the Arab League, which moved its headquarters back to Cairo. May his soul rest in peace!